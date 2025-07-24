Thursday, July 24, 2025

Foreign adviser: Dhaka always wanted a good working relationship with Delhi

A team of burn specialists and nurses from India arrived in Dhaka on Wednesday night to treat victims of the Uttara aircraft crash

Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain speaks to reporters at a press briefing in Dhaka, welcoming the Indian medical team’s support and reaffirming the interim government's commitment to fostering bilateral ties based on reciprocity and mutual respect on Thursday, July 24, 2025. Photo: UNB
Update : 24 Jul 2025, 08:49 PM

Taking India’s medical team’s presence in Bangladesh positively, Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain on Thursday said the interim government always wanted a good working relationship with India on the basis of reciprocity and mutual respect.

The foreign adviser made the remarks when a reporter wanted to know whether they see the presence of the Indian medical team in Bangladesh as a positive indicator towards better relations between the two neighbours.

“We always wanted that. From day one, we said we want a good working relationship with India on the basis of reciprocity and mutual respect. Our position remains unchanged,” he said, noting that no one from the interim government ever said they do not want good relations with India.

A team of burn-specialist doctors and nurses with necessary medical support from India arrived in Dhaka on Wednesday night to treat the Uttara aircraft crash victims.

The specialized team consists of doctors and nurses from Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital and Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi, which are the two top hospitals in India specializing in burns and plastic surgery.

They began their work at a designated hospital treating these patients from Thursday morning.

Their visit follows Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s assurance to extend all possible assistance and support to Bangladesh in the wake of the tragedy.

They are making an assessment of the condition of patients with recommendations for further treatment and specialized care in India as necessary.

Additional medical teams may also follow depending on their preliminary assessment and treatment.

On July 21, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences at the loss of lives in the tragic air crash in Dhaka and had conveyed assurances of support and assistance.

Earlier, the Indian High Commission in Dhaka formally wrote to the government of Bangladesh asking for information on any critical medical support that may be needed to be arranged in India for those injured in the tragic incident.

The Indian High Commission on Tuesday said it will extend all necessary facilitation.

The communication came as a follow-up to the message from the Indian prime minister, expressing condolences on the tragic Milestone School plane crash and offering all possible support and assistance.

“India stands in solidarity with Bangladesh and is ready to extend all possible support and assistance," Indian Prime Minister Modi said in a message on Monday.

Topics:

Narendra ModiBangladesh-IndiaMd Touhid HossainMilestone College Plane Crash
