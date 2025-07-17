Bangladesh, China discuss deepening trade and investment ties

Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen on Wednesday paid a courtesy call on Commerce Adviser Sk Bashir Uddin and discussed different issues with special focus on further strengthening bilateral trade and investment cooperation between the two countries.

During the meeting, both sides had in-depth exchanges of views on deepening the level of trade and investment cooperation, according to a message from the Chinese Embassy.

Bangladesh and China are working to expand cooperation in areas including infrastructure, digital trade, green energy, and technology transfer with a view to creating more opportunities for businesses and boosting employment in Bangladesh.

In recent years, bilateral trade has continued to grow, with Bangladesh seeking greater access for its products to the Chinese market to address the trade imbalance.