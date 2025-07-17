Thursday, July 17, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Bangladesh, China discuss deepening trade and investment ties

Bangladesh and China are boosting ties in infrastructure, trade, green energy, and tech to create jobs and business opportunities

Photo: Collected
Update : 17 Jul 2025, 07:20 PM

Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen on Wednesday paid a courtesy call on Commerce Adviser Sk Bashir Uddin and discussed different issues with special focus on further strengthening bilateral trade and investment cooperation between the two countries.

During the meeting, both sides had in-depth exchanges of views on deepening the level of trade and investment cooperation, according to a message from the Chinese Embassy.

Bangladesh and China are working to expand cooperation in areas including infrastructure, digital trade, green energy, and technology transfer with a view to creating more opportunities for businesses and boosting employment in Bangladesh.

In recent years, bilateral trade has continued to grow, with Bangladesh seeking greater access for its products to the Chinese market to address the trade imbalance.

Topics:

Commerce MinistryChinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao WenSk Bashir Uddin
Read More

Bashir: Second round of tariff talks with US encouraging

Bangladesh-US second day of tariff talks concludes

Second round of Bangladesh-US tariff talks to start on Wednesday

Bashir: Govt to amend Consumer Rights Act

Adviser: Rawhide prices highest in decade

Bashir: Anarchy plagued leather sector over last 15 years

Latest News

Health adviser stresses on research based medical education

Women outclass Bhutan 3-0 to stay unbeaten in SAFF U-20 football

Jamaat expects massive turnout at first-ever Suhrawardy Udyan rally

ISPR urges calm amid Gopalganj unrest, assures situation now under control

Over 500 killed in south Syria violence

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ
Document
img img img img img img img img img img img img img

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x