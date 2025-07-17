Thursday, July 17, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Sakhawat urges Singapore to recruit more professionals from Bangladesh

Singaporean minister pledges support in development of Bangladesh's human resources

Photo: BSS
Update : 17 Jul 2025, 01:36 PM

Shipping Adviser Brigadier General (Retd) Brigadier General (Retd) Dr M Sakhawat Hussain has called on the Singapore government to recruit more experienced Bangladeshi professionals, particularly in the shipping sector.

The adviser made the request during a bilateral meeting with Singaporean Minister for Sustainability and the Environment and Minister-in-Charge of Trade Relations Grace Fu, at her ministry office in Singapore, according to a press release issued by the Ministry of Shipping.

Highlighting the growing number of skilled mariners graduating from both public and private marine academies in Bangladesh each year, Sakhawat emphasized that these professionals could significantly contribute to Singapore's shipping sector. 

Their employment would also help boost Bangladesh's foreign currency earnings, he added.

The adviser also noted Bangladesh's global recognition in the ready-made garment (RMG) industry and emphasized the high international demand for Bangladeshi apparel and jute products.

He invited Singapore to consider importing these goods.

Calling Bangladesh a "genuine friend," Grace Fu reiterated Singapore's commitment to signing a free trade agreement (FTA) with Bangladesh to address the trade imbalance and strengthen bilateral trade ties.

She also pledged Singapore's support in the development of Bangladesh's human resources.

Sakhawat invited Singapore to invest in various promising sectors in Bangladesh, including shipping, RMG, pharmaceuticals, leather, ceramics, and jute goods. 

He particularly urged Singapore to consider investing in the construction of an international-standard dockyard or shipyard at the under-construction Matarbari deep-sea port.

Additionally, the adviser requested that Singapore ease the issuance of transit or work visas for Bangladeshi sailors and extend cooperation in training personnel involved in port management.

Senior officials from both countries were present at the meeting.

Brigadier General (retd) M Sakhawat Hussain
