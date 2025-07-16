Asif Nazrul: Malaysia to grant multiple-entry visas to Bangladeshi workers

The Malaysian government has decided to issue multiple-entry visas to Bangladeshi workers, allowing them to travel back and forth between the two countries more conveniently for various needs.

The information was shared in a Facebook post by Law Adviser Dr Asif Nazrul on Tuesday.

In his post, he wrote that Malaysia hires workers from 15 countries, but until now, only Bangladeshi workers have been issued single-entry visas instead of multiple-entry visas, which has caused considerable difficulties for them.

"Last month, I, along with Lutfey Siddiqi Bhai and a delegation, held a meeting with Malaysia's home minister. After presenting the issue in detail, he assured us of a swift resolution. Since then, officials from the Expatriates’ Welfare Ministry and the Bangladesh Embassy in Malaysia have been in constant communication. Finally, the good news has been confirmed through official sources,” Asif Nazrul said.

On July 10, a letter signed on behalf of the director general of Malaysian Immigration officially announced the conversion of existing single-entry visas issued to Bangladeshi migrant workers into multiple-entry visas.

Bangladeshi workers who were already issued single-entry visas and temporary employment visit passes (PLKS) before the issuance of this directive will not need to reapply for multiple-entry visas. Multiple-entry visas will be automatically issued during PLKS renewal, authorities confirmed.

All international airports and land ports in Malaysia have been instructed through this circular that Bangladeshi workers with valid PLKS and previously issued single-entry visas will be allowed to enter and exit Malaysia without requiring a new multiple-entry visa.