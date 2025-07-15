Wednesday, July 16, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

96 Bangladeshis among 131 foreigners denied entry to Malaysia

30 Pakistanis and five Indonesians also denied entry 

A total of 96 Bangladeshi nationals among 131 foreigners denied entry into Malaysia during a special operation conducted by the Border Control and Protection Agency. Photo: UNB
Update : 15 Jul 2025, 06:13 PM

A total of 96 Bangladeshi nationals among 131 foreigners have been recently denied entry into Malaysia during a special operation conducted by the country’s Border Control and Protection Agency (AKPS) at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA), according to the Malaysian daily The Star.

The operation, carried out on Friday, screened over 300 people at terminal one of KLIA, resulting in the denial of entry to nationals from several countries, including 30 Pakistanis and five Indonesians.

In a statement, the AKPS said the individuals were refused entry as they failed to meet the required criteria for entering Malaysia.

The agency cited multiple issues, including suspicious travel arrangements, failure to report to immigration counters, and insufficient funds.

“Insufficient funds are generally a big clue into the intent of the person seeking entry. For example, there were those who claimed to be visiting for a month but had only brought around RM500, leading to doubts over their true intentions,” the AKPS said in a statement on Monday.

Authorities have advised all travellers to comply with immigration requirements and ensure they meet all necessary conditions before attempting to enter Malaysia.

Topics:

ImmigrationMalaysia
Read More

Four deported from Malaysia over militant link put on remand

Court orders police to file case against suspected militants deported by Malaysia

Bangladeshi youth dies in Malaysia crane accident

Malaysia police: Arrested Bangladeshis were collecting funds for ISI activities in Bangladesh and Syria

Bangladeshi workers in Malaysia demand unpaid wages after factory closure

Adviser: Malaysia to hire 150,000 workers, Bangladesh to get priority

Latest News

We must become self-sufficient

A damning assessment

What 5,000 Years of Indian History taught me about Bengal’s present

Where should higher education go next?

The anatomy of protest and the crisis of the state

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ
Document
img img img img img img img img img img img img img

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x