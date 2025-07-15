96 Bangladeshis among 131 foreigners denied entry to Malaysia

A total of 96 Bangladeshi nationals among 131 foreigners have been recently denied entry into Malaysia during a special operation conducted by the country’s Border Control and Protection Agency (AKPS) at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA), according to the Malaysian daily The Star.

The operation, carried out on Friday, screened over 300 people at terminal one of KLIA, resulting in the denial of entry to nationals from several countries, including 30 Pakistanis and five Indonesians.

In a statement, the AKPS said the individuals were refused entry as they failed to meet the required criteria for entering Malaysia.

The agency cited multiple issues, including suspicious travel arrangements, failure to report to immigration counters, and insufficient funds.

“Insufficient funds are generally a big clue into the intent of the person seeking entry. For example, there were those who claimed to be visiting for a month but had only brought around RM500, leading to doubts over their true intentions,” the AKPS said in a statement on Monday.

Authorities have advised all travellers to comply with immigration requirements and ensure they meet all necessary conditions before attempting to enter Malaysia.