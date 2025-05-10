Bangladesh reaffirms commitment to regional climate resilience

Bangladesh has reaffirmed its steadfast commitment to strengthening regional cooperation in climate resilience and disaster risk reduction during the 4th Ministerial Conference of the Regional Integrated Multi-Hazard Early Warning System (RIMES) in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

Speaking at the high-level conference, Disaster Management and Relief Secretary Md AKM Mustafizur Rahman stressed the need for partnerships, innovation, and community-centered approaches in building a safer, more climate-resilient future.

“Bangladesh reaffirms its unwavering commitment to working with RIMES and strengthening regional cooperation to build a safer, more climate-resilient future. We believe that through partnerships, innovation, and people-centered approaches, we can translate early warnings into early actions, and not only protect lives but also safeguard the livelihoods of millions,” he said.

The 4th RIMES Ministerial Conference, hosted by the Government of Sri Lanka, marks a strategic milestone for the institution as it sets the course through the adoption of the RIMES Master Plan 2026–2030.

Dr Harini Amarasuriya, Prime Minister of Sri Lanka, inaugurated the conference and welcomed representatives from 62 RIMES member and collaborating states to Colombo, Sri Lanka.

Held under the theme “Actionable Early Warnings and Climate Services for All,” the event convened representatives from 62 RIMES member and collaborating states, along with development partners, to advance regional resilience in the face of escalating climate and disaster risks.

“Back in 2017, our Ministerial Conference led to the creation of our Data Exchange Platform and country-customized decision support systems. This year, we take a bold step forward—aligning our priorities under a shared Master Plan,” said Arjunapermal Subbiah, director general of RIMES.

Regional Integrated Multi-Hazard Early Warning System for Africa and Asia (RIMES) is an international and intergovernmental institution owned and governed by its member states. It plays a critical role in building capacity for the generation and application of people-centered multi-hazard early warning information.

RIMES has been a key partner of Bangladesh for over two decades in reducing disaster risk, enhancing multi-hazard early warning systems, forecasting and climate services, and mainstreaming anticipatory action for shifting the paradigm from reactive to proactive approaches.

Through this collaboration, it has supported the Bangladesh Water Development Board and the Bangladesh Meteorological Department in utilizing advanced forecasting tools to enhance community resilience. The partnership has significantly contributed to Bangladesh’s transition from reactive disaster response to proactive, anticipatory action.