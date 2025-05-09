Friday, May 09, 2025

India blocks access to four Bangladeshi news channels on YouTube

Independent Indian media outlet The Wire announced that its website had also been blocked across India

Representational image. Photo: Collected
Update : 09 May 2025, 09:26 PM

Four Bangladeshi news channels, Jamuna TV, Ekattor TV, BanglaVision, and Mohona TV, have been blocked on YouTube for viewers in India, following government orders citing concerns related to national security and public order.

The verification was conducted by fact-checking platform Dismislab, which accessed YouTube via an Indian VPN server

After confirming the virtual location through “What’s My IP Address,” the team manually checked the accessibility of 38 Bangladeshi news channels. Only the four aforementioned channels were found to be inaccessible, with a message indicating that the content was blocked “on government orders.”

To ensure accuracy, Dismislab cross-checked its findings by sharing the links of the blocked channels with two journalists based in New Delhi and Kolkata. Both confirmed the restrictions, with one journalist providing a screen recording as evidence.

Jamuna TV later confirmed receiving an official notice from YouTube, which stated that their channel had been blocked in India at the request of the Indian government. The notice also mentioned that future uploads would be similarly restricted from Indian viewers.

On Friday, independent Indian media outlet The Wire announced that its website had been blocked across India, calling it “a clear violation of the Constitutional guarantee of freedom of the press.”

Bangladesh-IndiaPress FreedomJamuna Television
