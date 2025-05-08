Envoy: China not involved in 'so-called humanitarian corridor' issue

Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen on Thursday said that China is not involved in the “so-called humanitarian corridor” issue, emphasizing that China always respects the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries.

“Regarding the corridor issue, this so-called humanitarian corridor, I should make it clear that China is not involved. As far as I understand, it is an initiative by United Nations agencies to provide humanitarian supplies to Rakhine State for those affected by the conflict. China is not a party to this matter,” he said in response to a question after delivering a country lecture.

The ambassador reiterated that China does not interfere in the internal affairs of any country and expressed hope that Bangladesh and Myanmar will resolve the Rohingya issue through peaceful dialogue and promote the process of repatriation.

When asked about updates on the Teesta River Comprehensive Management and Restoration Project (TRCMRP), Ambassador Yao referred to the joint media statement issued after the bilateral meeting between Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus and Chinese President Xi Jinping, where it was stated that Bangladesh welcomed the participation of Chinese companies in the project.

“I should say that China remains ready. We are willing to help. It is now up to Bangladesh to decide whether it wants to move forward,” said the ambassador.

Regarding whether the project should proceed bilaterally, trilaterally, or through an international consortium, Ambassador Yao emphasized that it is entirely Bangladesh’s decision.

“China will respect whatever decision Bangladesh makes. I hope the project can start as soon as possible,” he added.

Earlier, during his lecture, the envoy said that China advocates for a multi-polar world in which sovereign equality is essential. “Every nation, regardless of size, strength, or wealth, deserves full respect for its sovereignty and dignity,” he said.

He stressed that no country should interfere in another’s internal affairs and that all states have the fundamental right to independently choose their own social systems and development paths.

“China and Bangladesh have always respected each other. As an independent, sovereign state, Bangladesh must remain free from external interference,” he said, noting that the people of Bangladesh have the right to determine their own path of development.

The ambassador affirmed that China has consistently and firmly supported Bangladesh in upholding its independence, sovereignty, and national dignity, as well as in pursuing a modernization path suited to its national conditions.

In return, he said, Bangladesh has remained committed to the one-China policy, rejected the notion of “Taiwan independence,” and adhered to the principle of non-interference in the internal affairs of other countries.

He concluded by saying that China-Bangladesh relations have withstood the challenges of international upheaval and Bangladesh’s evolving political landscape, and continue to grow stronger.

“The secret ingredient is equality and mutual respect. These principles will remain central to our future relationship,” he said.