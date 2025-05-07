Wednesday, May 07, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Bangladesh urges calm as tensions rise between India and Pakistan

Bangladesh hopes diplomacy will ease tensions and ensure peace

An Indian paramilitary personnel stands guard near Pahalgam, south of Srinagar on April 22, 2025. Photo: AFP
Update : 07 May 2025, 05:46 PM

Bangladesh on Wednesday expressed its deep concern over the situation and urged both India and Pakistan to remain calm, show restraint and refrain from taking any steps that could further aggravate the situation.

"The government of Bangladesh is closely monitoring the evolving situation in India and Pakistan," said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a brief media release.

In the spirit of regional peace, prosperity and stability, Bangladesh said it remains hopeful that tensions will be defused through diplomatic endeavours and that peace will ultimately prevail for the benefits of the peoples in the region, it added.

Bangladesh
