Wednesday, May 07, 2025

40 Myanmar nationals, including 34 military and BGP personnel, repatriated

This follows earlier efforts during which a total of 752 Myanmar nationals were returned in three phases

40 Myanmar nationals, including 34 military and BGP personnel, repatriated on Wednesday afternoon, May 7 ,2025 at Coxs Bazar Airport. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 07 May 2025, 03:40 PM

Forty individuals, including members of the Myanmar military and Border Guard Police (BGP) who had fled to Bangladesh due to conflict in Myanmar’s Rakhine State, have been repatriated to their home country.

The handover process was completed on Wednesday afternoon at Cox’s Bazar Airport, from where the individuals were sent back to Myanmar aboard a special aircraft dispatched by the Myanmar authorities.

Brigadier General MM Imrul Hasan, commander of the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) Cox’s Bazar region, said amid the ongoing unrest in Rakhine State, 34 members of the BGP and the military, along with several civilians, had crossed into Bangladesh at various points along the border at different times.

They had been under the custody of the BGB until their repatriation, he added.

40 Myanmar nationals, including 34 military and BGP personnel, repatriated on Wednesday afternoon, May 7 ,2025 at Coxs Bazar Airport. Photo: Dhaka Tribune

Md Golam Murtuza Hossain, director of Cox’s Bazar Airport, said a special aircraft from Myanmar landed on Wednesday to repatriate the 40 individuals.

As Cox’s Bazar does not have regular international passenger handling facilities, the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh made special arrangements to accommodate the repatriation.

Relevant officials and personnel were brought in to complete the necessary immigration procedures prior to their departure.

This repatriation follows earlier efforts during which a total of 752 Myanmar nationals were returned in three phases.

Additionally, 214 Bangladeshi citizens who had been imprisoned in Myanmar have also returned home upon completion of their sentences.

Bangladesh-MyanmarRakhine StateRepatriationBorder Guard Police (BGP)Cox's Bazar
