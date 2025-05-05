Saudi Arabia urged to recruit more skilled workers from Bangladesh

Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Adviser Dr Asif Nazrul on Monday urged the Saudi government to recruit more skilled workers from Bangladesh ahead of the World Expo 2030, the FIFA World Cup 2034 and other mega events and infrastructure projects.

The adviser came up with the request during a bilateral meeting with Dr Abdullah bin Nasser Abuthnain, vice minister of Human Resources and Social Development of Saudi Arabia, on the sidelines of the 7th Global Summit on Occupational Health and Safety, held in Riyadh.

He also proposed verifying employers' capacities and job availability before issuing work visas, signing employment contracts online prior to departure and introducing special pre-departure training courses for both male and female workers, which would cover Saudi labour laws, work culture, and essential information.

Besides, he invited the Saudi authorities to visit Technical Training Centres (TTCs) in Bangladesh and expressed interest in designating one or more TTCs exclusively for training Saudi-bound workers.

He also suggested sending Bangladeshi trainers to Saudi Arabia for advanced technical and language training so that they can later deliver high-quality training back home.

Asif Nazrul also reaffirmed his ministry's commitment to reducing the training duration for domestic workers and showed interest in implementing Saudi Arabia's integrated training program for domestic workers from various countries.

He emphasised training female domestic workers in Arabic language skills and use of modern household appliances. “The workers would undergo one month of training prior to visa issuance and complete a short refresher course within two weeks of receiving their visas before departing for Saudi Arabia,” he said.

He expressed appreciation for the formation of a working team involving officials from the Saudi Ministry of Human Resources and the Bangladesh Embassy to address the specific challenges faced by undocumented Bangladeshi workers in Saudi Arabia, as discussed in the January 30 meeting.

He also mentioned the recent formation of a high-powered task force to tackle issues related to irregular recruitment and undocumented workers in line with the latest Foreign Office Consultations.

Asif Nazrul, also the law adviser, expressed hope that both the working team and the task force would play vital roles in resolving the issues faced by Bangladeshi workers in Saudi Arabia.

Speaking as a panelist at the Global Summit, held at the Kingdom Tower in Riyadh, the adviser identified key challenges faced by developing countries in ensuring occupational health and safety, including limited resources, lack of skilled manpower and advanced technology, weak law enforcement, and resistance from influential entities.

He called upon the International Labour Organization (ILO) and developed countries to take leading roles in protecting the health and social security of undocumented and informal migrant workers worldwide.

He also reiterated Bangladesh's commitment to expanding decent employment opportunities, linking education with industry and ensuring the occupational well-being of migrant workers.

He informed the Saudi Deputy Minister on the upcoming 15th Joint Commission and 5th Joint Technical Committee meetings, scheduled for October 8–9 in Dhaka and extended an invitation for a visit to Bangladesh at a convenient time.