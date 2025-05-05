Monday, May 05, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Two Bangladeshi-American Kuki-Chin supporters deported from Mizoram

Indian security officials claim the individuals had planned to meet with Bangladeshi Kuki-Chin separatist leaders residing in the state

File image of Lengputi airport. Photo: Wikimedia commons
Update : 05 May 2025, 02:28 PM

Two American citizens of Bangladeshi origin, belonging to the Kuki-Chin ethnic group, were detained and allegedly deported from Lengpui Airport in Aizawl, Mizoram, on Saturday.

Indian security officials claim the individuals had planned to meet with Bangladeshi Kuki-Chin separatist leaders residing in the state, reports Bangla Tribune. 

The duo arrived in Aizawl on an Indigo Airlines flight the previous afternoon. Upon landing, they were interrogated by security personnel.

Though they had entered India on tourist visas, authorities reported that they failed to provide satisfactory answers regarding their intended activities within Mizoram.

As a result, they were taken into custody at the airport and arrangements were made to deport them the following day on a separate flight.

Sources from Indian security agencies revealed that a clandestine meeting was scheduled between the detained individuals and Nathan Lanchheu Bawm, the fugitive founder of the Kuki-Chin National Army. Lanchheu Bawm is currently underground, and his whereabouts remain unknown.

Intelligence inputs had earlier warned of at least four American nationals arriving in Aizawl in early May with intentions to connect with the Kuki-Chin leadership. Among them, two individuals—identified as "Chekun" and "Saran"—were named, while the identities of the other two were withheld.

According to these inputs, the visitors were expected to travel from Aizawl to Lunglei district, which borders Bangladesh, to visit refugee camps housing members of the Bawm community. Based on this intelligence, security officials moved to detain two of the four expected visitors.

It is worth noting that when the Kuki-Chin National Front was formed in Bangladesh’s Chittagong Hill Tracts a few years ago, two American citizens of Kuki-Chin descent had reportedly played an active role—both in terms of direct involvement and financial support.

However, it remains unconfirmed whether the individuals deported this weekend were the same people involved in the group's founding.

