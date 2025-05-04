Adviser: Canadian investors can benefit from investing in Mirsharai

Canadian businesses can profit by investing in the Mirsharai Economic Zone in Chittagong, which offers long-term land allocation for industrial use, said Commerce Adviser Sk Bashir Uddin.

He made the remark during a meeting with the Canadian Indo-Pacific trade delegation, led by Canadian Indo-Pacific Trade Representative Paul Thoppil, on Sunday at the Commerce Ministry in Dhaka.

During the discussion, both sides explored ways to enhance bilateral trade, investment, and cooperation.

Emphasizing the potential for expanding trade and investment between Bangladesh and Canada, Bashir said a “win-win” business relationship would be mutually beneficial.

The adviser encouraged Canada to increase its investment in Bangladesh, highlighting the country’s significant demand for renewable energy.

Canadian Trade Representative Paul Thoppil described Bangladesh as one of Canada’s key trading partners and a major importer of Canadian goods, particularly in the ready-made garments sector.

He stressed the importance of activating the joint working group and prioritizing the signing of an air service agreement to facilitate greater trade between the two countries.

Thoppil also expressed Canada’s strong interest in investing in several key sectors in Bangladesh, including information technology, agriculture, livestock and dairy, renewable energy, airport modernization, the development of cargo villages, and the construction of international-standard hotels to support the tourism industry.