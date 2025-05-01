CHT: Nordic ambassadors, UNDP reaffirm commitment to sustainable development

The ambassadors of Denmark, Norway and Sweden, together with the resident representative of UNDP Bangladesh, visited the Chittagong Hill Tracts (CHT) this week, reaffirming their strong commitment to inclusive and sustainable development in the region.

Led by Stefan Liller, UNDP resident representative and joined by Christian Brix Møller (Denmark), Håkon Arald Gulbrandsen (Norway) and Nicolas Weeks (Sweden), the high-level delegation engaged with diverse indigenous communities, local government officials, women-led committees and youth groups across Rangamati and Bandarban.

The mission spotlighted key development initiatives implemented by UNDP with the government of Bangladesh and with Nordic support, ranging from health and education to climate resilience, gender-based violence prevention and livelihood enhancement.

The visit, from Tuesday to Friday (April 27 to April 30) emphasized the importance of sustained development partnerships in CHT, a region marked by ethnic diversity and complex socio-political dynamics.

Since the 1997 Peace Accord, the Chittagong Hill Tracts have gradually moved towards peace and progress, yet significant challenges remain in areas such as climate change adaptation, healthcare, education, gender equality and the rights of indigenous peoples.

“Denmark is proud of its long-standing support to the Chittagong Hill Tracts through UNDP,” said Christian Brix Møller, ambassador of Denmark.

He added: “While challenges remain, particularly the full implementation of the CHT Peace Accord, we see strong potential for sustainable growth in areas like eco-tourism and organic agriculture. These sectors can empower communities and foster self-reliance. Denmark remains committed to working together to advance climate adaptation, sustainable agriculture and the rights of indigenous peoples.”

During the mission, the delegation visited remote villages engaging with women-led Climate Resilience Committees, observing solar-powered school transportation and interacting with community-based health workers and teachers.

“It’s inspiring to see communities, especially women, taking the lead in their own development,” said Håkon Arald Gulbrandsen, ambassador of Norway.

“Despite challenges like climate change, water scarcity and limited access to education, their resilience is truly remarkable. Our visit to the Gender-Based Violence Victim Support Centre was particularly moving. The dedication of the team there is commendable. Supporting such essential services is vital to building safer, stronger communities in the Chittagong Hill Tracts," he added.

The delegation also visited Village Common Forests (VCFs) and infrastructure projects aimed at improving basic service delivery.

These interventions, many facilitated by UNDP in partnership with the Nordic countries, are integral to strengthening local governance and ensuring that no one is left behind in Bangladesh’s development journey.

“It has been a privilege to spend these four days in the Chittagong Hill Tracts, engaging with its vibrant communities and witnessing their strength and resilience,” said Nicolas Weeks, ambassador of Sweden.

He further said: “It’s impressive to see how these communities are adapting to new realities and being positive role models for change and development. Sweden deeply values the cultural richness of this region. We are proud of our long-standing partnership with UNDP here in CHT, supporting efforts in education, healthcare, climate resilience, and gender equality.”

“Our joint mission to the Chittagong Hill Tracts with the Ambassadors of Denmark, Norway, and Sweden has been a powerful reminder of the impact of long-term partnership,” said Stefan Liller, resident representative of UNDP Bangladesh.

He also added: “For over two decades, support from these countries has enabled us to work alongside communities and government counterparts to drive inclusive, sustainable development.”