What are Dhaka’s conditions for Rakhine aid corridor?

Myanmar’s Rakhine state is facing an imminent threat of severe famine, and against this backdrop, Bangladesh has agreed in principle to provide logistics support to send UN aid to Rakhine through a humanitarian corridor via Bangladeshi territory.

However, the interim government has set certain conditions for this arrangement. Only if these conditions are met will Dhaka allow the use of Bangladeshi territory for the corridor.

An official from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs told this correspondent that a conducive environment is necessary in Rakhine State for the transportation and distribution of aid, adding that if such an environment is created on the other side of the border, Bangladesh is willing to permit the humanitarian corridor.

Situation in Rakhine

The Myanmar junta is engaged in conflict with the Arakan Army (AA) in Rakhine.

A report published by the United Nations in February states that the most severe conditions in all of Myanmar are currently in Rakhine state.

The report accuses all parties involved in the conflict of serious human rights violations, noting that millions of civilians—including the Rohingya, the Rakhine, and other ethnic minorities—have been displaced.

Due to the ongoing conflict, the majority of the affected population remains completely cut off from humanitarian assistance, the report says.

The UN warned of an impending famine, saying that more than two million people are at risk of starving to death.

Conditions

Bangladesh has placed several conditions for permitting a humanitarian corridor to send aid into Rakhine. These include:

Conducive environment

Aid transportation and distribution in Rakhine require a favourable environment. Without it, the aid operation could be disrupted.

A ceasefire or an arrangement is necessary to ensure that aid sent via the UN from Bangladesh is not adversely affected by the conflict.

Non-discriminatory aid distribution

Rakhine is home to Arakanese, Rohingya, and other ethnic minorities.

Bangladesh emphasized the importance of distributing aid to all groups equally, without any form of discrimination.

In other words, the stronger groups, such as the Arakanese, must not be allowed to monopolize aid at the expense of others.

Unconditional aid distribution

No conditions should be imposed on the recipients during aid distribution.

Bangladesh said aid cannot be linked to certain actions or inactions and no requirements or restrictions should be applied.

Another official from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said: “When there is a food shortage in Rakhine, there is always the risk that certain groups may try to enter Bangladesh. This concern has been taken seriously by Bangladesh.

“At the same time, ensuring a conducive environment and non-discriminatory distribution is essential for making aid delivery sustainable and effective.”

Notably, a UN report published in November said that between March and April this year, internal food production would only meet 20% of the population’s needs.

A lack of seeds and fertilizer, adverse weather, and a rise in internally displaced people unable to farm have all contributed to the decline in rice production, the report said.

With almost all trade and commerce in Rakhine coming to a halt, more than two million people are now at risk of starvation, according to the report.