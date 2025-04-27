Monday, April 28, 2025

Touhid: Govt agrees to humanitarian aid corridor to Rakhine under conditions

'A large population from Myanmar has taken refuge in our country, and we want to repatriate them,' says Foreign Adviser Md Touhid Hossain

An ethnic Rakhine man holds homemade weapons as he walks in front of houses that were burnt, in Sittwe. Photo: Reuters
Update : 27 Apr 2025, 06:55 PM

Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain has said the interim government agrees in principle, subject to conditions, to the United Nations' proposal to establish a humanitarian corridor through Bangladesh to send aid to Rakhine.

He made this statement to journalists at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sunday.

The adviser said: "According to the United Nations' proposal, Bangladesh has agreed in principle to allow a humanitarian corridor to Rakhine. It will be a humanitarian passage. However, we have certain conditions. I will not go into details. If the conditions are met, we will certainly provide assistance."

Stating that Myanmar’s internal conflict is linked to Bangladesh’s interests, Touhid said: "A large population from Myanmar has taken refuge in our country, and we want to repatriate them. We must do whatever is necessary to facilitate their return."

He added: "The entire border is now under the control of a non-state actor. There is no control of Myanmar’s central government there. Therefore, for our own interests, some form of communication is necessary— although we cannot formally communicate with the non-state actor, it will not be possible for us to stay entirely disconnected even if we want to."

