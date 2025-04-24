Pakistan foreign minister’s Dhaka visit postponed

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Pakistan Ishaq Dar’s scheduled visit to Bangladesh has been postponed.

“Owing to unforeseen circumstances, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan is unable to undertake the visit to Bangladesh on 27-28 April 2025,” according the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan.

The new dates for the visit will be finalised through mutual consultations, it said.

The visit has been suspended amid escalating tensions between Pakistan and India following a deadly attack in Indian-administered Kashmir.