Thursday, April 24, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Pakistan foreign minister’s Dhaka visit postponed

The ministry said new visit dates will be set by mutual agreement

File image of Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Pakistan Ishaq Dar. Photo: Collected
Update : 24 Apr 2025, 08:25 PM

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Pakistan Ishaq Dar’s scheduled visit to Bangladesh has been postponed.

“Owing to unforeseen circumstances, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan is unable to undertake the visit to Bangladesh on 27-28 April 2025,” according the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan.

The new dates for the visit will be finalised through mutual consultations, it said.

The visit has been suspended amid escalating tensions between Pakistan and India following a deadly attack in Indian-administered Kashmir.

Topics:

Kashmirforeign affairs
Read More

FA: Aerospace cooperation would be win-win for Bangladesh, Türkiye

Bangladesh urges Slovakia to recruit Bangladeshi workers

Collaboration stressed between Dhaka, Male to address common challenges

Foreign adviser off to Turkey to attend ADF

Shehbaz invites Dr Yunus to visit Pakistan

Australia to open new Home Affairs Office in Dhaka

Latest News

Adviser Jahangir: Italy to support Bangladesh in curbing illegal migration

Rizvi: No sign of democratic aspirations in interim govt’s actions

Prime Bank’s NPAT growth 59% in Q1 2025

Ten injured in worker-police clash in Dhamrai

Vardy to leave Leicester at end of season

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x