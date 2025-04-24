Qatar Foundation pledges support for Bangladeshi women athletes

Four Bangladeshi female athletes accompanying Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus on his Qatar tour have expressed joy after the Qatar Foundation pledged to enhance sports opportunities for women athletes from Bangladesh.

On Tuesday, the Qatar Foundation committed to supporting the development of sports facilities for Bangladeshi women athletes, aiming to strengthen their capabilities and support their careers.

Sheikha Hind bint Hamad Al Thani, CEO of the Qatar Foundation, made the announcement during a meeting with Prof Yunus on the sidelines of the Earthna Summit in Doha, according to a statement from the Chief Adviser’s Press Wing.

Present at the meeting were four national athletes: footballers Afeida Khandaker and Shaheda Akter Ripa, and cricketers Sumaiya Akter and Sharmin Sultana.

The players shared personal stories and the challenges they face in pursuing sports careers in Bangladesh, citing the lack of basic facilities like dormitories, gyms, and training centers.

Sheikha Hind, a former top Qatari athlete and sister of the emir, was visibly moved by their accounts and praised their resilience.

She pledged that the Qatar Foundation would support the establishment of a dedicated foundation in Bangladesh to build and manage sports facilities for women athletes.

The Bangladeshi players expressed excitement and gratitude for Sheikha Hind’s promise, noting the positive impact such an initiative would have on women’s sports in the country.

They also acknowledged the chief adviser’s crucial role in making the meeting possible.

Bangladesh National Women's Football Team captain Afeida Khandaker said: “When we first met the chief adviser after being selected for the Qatar tour, he clearly explained our goals. Our aim was to showcase Bangladeshi sports in Qatar, and we tried to do just that.”

She added that they highlighted the lack of accommodation and training facilities for women athletes to Sheikha Hind, who was attentive and assured them of her best efforts.

Shaheda Akter Ripa noted that it was the first time a government head gave such thoughtful consideration to women athletes.

“When we spoke to Sheikha Hind, she got emotional. She listened carefully and even discussed options for our post-sports careers,” she said.

The athletes also toured several sports facilities in Qatar, including the Aspire Academy.

Cricketer Sumaiya Akter mentioned that football is more popular than cricket in Qatar, but they urged Sheikha Hind to increase the country’s involvement in cricket and invited her to visit Bangladesh to watch a match—an invitation she responded to with great interest.

Sharmin Sultana said they also discussed the need for medical and injury rehabilitation support. “We talked about training opportunities to become physiotherapists and trainers. Sheikha Hind assured us of Qatar’s cooperation in these areas,” she said.