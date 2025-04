Prof Yunus, Qatar PM discuss economic cooperation

Prime Minister of Qatar Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani on Thursday met Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus and discussed the issues of mutual interest, as both countries eye stronger economic cooperation.

The meeting was held at the prime minister's office.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani was appointed prime minister on March 7, 2023 and Minister of Foreign Affairs in January 2016.

Bangladesh’s Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain, Energy Adviser Fouzul Kabir Khan, High Representative to Chief Adviser and National Security Adviser Dr Khalilur Rahman, SDGs Affairs Principal Coordinator and Senior Secretary Lamiya Morshed and Bangladesh Ambassador to Qatar Md Nazrul Islam also attended the meeting between chief adviser and Qatari prime minister.