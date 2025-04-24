Thursday, April 24, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Yunus: Bangladesh wants to be a top manufacturing country

Chief Adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus tells investors that his government is offering one of the most attractive investment climates in the region

Photo: UNB
Update : 24 Apr 2025, 12:20 PM

Chief Adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus said his government's aim is to transform Bangladesh into a manufacturing and economic hub, as he held a closed-door meeting with several prominent foreign investors in Doha, Qatar, on Wednesday.

"We want to be a top manufacturing country in the world," he said at the meeting, as he welcomed all sorts of foreign investment in Bangladesh.

The meeting was arranged to attract investment in some of the country's key sectors. Notable figures, including a former deputy prime minister of the Maldives, a member of the Malaysian royal family, a former Malaysian minister, a Qatari royal family member, top bankers and several wealthy non-resident Bangladeshis were present, Chief Adviser's Deputy Press Secretary Azad Majumder told BSS on Thursday.

Addressing the investors, the chief adviser said his government is offering one of the most attractive investment climates in the region.

The investors expressed interest in exploring opportunities in sectors such as manufacturing, waste management, energy, banking and tourism, particularly in the resort district of Cox's Bazar.

Yunus encouraged the investors to visit Bangladesh and engage in discussions with the relevant agencies.

Topics:

Muhammad YunusBangladesh-Qatar relations
Read More

Adviser Jahangir: Italy to support Bangladesh in curbing illegal migration

CA to expats: You're making our position stronger

Qatar PM tells Prof Yunus: Will take ties with Bangladesh to a new height

Qatar Foundation pledges support for Bangladeshi women athletes

Prof Yunus, Qatar PM discuss economic cooperation

Yunus: Avoid actions that fuel wealth concentration

Latest News

Adviser Jahangir: Italy to support Bangladesh in curbing illegal migration

Rizvi: No sign of democratic aspirations in interim govt’s actions

Prime Bank’s NPAT growth 59% in Q1 2025

Pakistan foreign minister’s Dhaka visit postponed

Ten injured in worker-police clash in Dhamrai

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x