Yunus: Bangladesh wants to be a top manufacturing country

Chief Adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus said his government's aim is to transform Bangladesh into a manufacturing and economic hub, as he held a closed-door meeting with several prominent foreign investors in Doha, Qatar, on Wednesday.

"We want to be a top manufacturing country in the world," he said at the meeting, as he welcomed all sorts of foreign investment in Bangladesh.

The meeting was arranged to attract investment in some of the country's key sectors. Notable figures, including a former deputy prime minister of the Maldives, a member of the Malaysian royal family, a former Malaysian minister, a Qatari royal family member, top bankers and several wealthy non-resident Bangladeshis were present, Chief Adviser's Deputy Press Secretary Azad Majumder told BSS on Thursday.

Addressing the investors, the chief adviser said his government is offering one of the most attractive investment climates in the region.

The investors expressed interest in exploring opportunities in sectors such as manufacturing, waste management, energy, banking and tourism, particularly in the resort district of Cox's Bazar.

Yunus encouraged the investors to visit Bangladesh and engage in discussions with the relevant agencies.