Qatar defence minister meets CA Yunus

Qatar’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defence Affairs Sheikh Saud bin Abdul Rahman bin Hassan Al-Thani, called on Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus on the sidelines of the Earthna Summit in Doha on Wednesday.

During the meeting, the chief adviser expressed his gratitude to the minister and the Qatari leadership under Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani for accepting Bangladesh's offer to send 725 armed forces personnel from various services on deputation to the Qatari Armed Forces.

He expressed hope that this arrangement would lead to mutual professional enrichment and further strengthen the ties between the two armed forces and their respective nations.

The chief adviser assured that the Bangladesh Armed Forces would bring to the table their extensive experience from over three decades of UN peacekeeping operations, along with their discipline and professionalism, for the benefit of the Qatari Armed Forces.

He also remarked that this unique initiative would not only pave the way for new avenues of cooperation but also lay a strong foundation for future people-to-people connections.