Dhaka Tribune
Yunus seeks global investment to tap Bangladesh’s potential

Chief Adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus asks foreign enterprises to relocate their factories to Bangladesh, assuring them of all-out support

Chief Adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus addresses a business reception on the sidelines of the Earthna Summit in Doha, Qatar, on Tuesday, April 22, 2025. Photo: PID
Update : 23 Apr 2025, 09:52 AM

Chief Adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus has urged global investors to invest in Bangladesh as the country has an immense business potential.

Yunus made the call while speaking at a private business reception on the sidelines of the Earthna Summit in Doha on Tuesday evening.

He said Bangladesh is an amazing country with a lot of possibilities and potential in terms of economy, mentioning that Nepal and Bhutan, which are close neighbours to Bangladesh, and the seven sisters (states) of India have no access to the ocean.

The chief adviser said that if they are given access to the ocean, Bangladesh could be a flourishing economic hub with educated young people who have technology in their hands.

“That is why we are offering… we are offering ourselves. Make it your production hub,” he added.   

Asking foreign enterprises to relocate their factories to Bangladesh, the chief adviser assured them of all-out support from his government.

He mentioned that Bangladesh held an investment summit recently, which got “tremendous response from global investors.”

Yunus added that Bangladesh is a very densely populated country -- the eighth most populous in the world.

About 180 million people live on a tiny piece of land with highest population density, he said.

He noted that half of the country’s population is under the age of 37 and they are young people who have access to technology and knowledge.

Focusing on the July uprising, the chief adviser said young women and girls led the movement all around the country and it was an amazing scene to see the girls on the streets in Bangladesh.

He also highlighted how his interim government is fixing the country’s economy, judiciary and other sectors that the ousted government destroyed during its 16-year tenure.

Topics:

Muhammad YunusBangladesh-Qatar relations
