Qatar state minister for energy meets chief adviser

Saad bin Sherida Al Kaabi, the Qatari minister of state for energy affairs, called on Chief Adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus on the sidelines of the Earthna Summit, in Doha, Qatar, on Tuesday.

Foreign Adviser Md Touhid Hossain, National Security Adviser Dr Khalilur Rahman, Energy Adviser Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan and Principal Coordinator on SDG Affairs Lamiya Morshed were, among others, present at the meeting.

Earlier in the day, Yunus held a meeting with Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, mother of the amir of the State of Qatar and Chairperson of the Qatar Foundation, on the sidelines.

He also joined a meeting with Sheikh Thani bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani, chairperson of the Qatar Fund for Development, on the sidelines of the summit.

Besides, the chief adviser held a meeting with Nawaf Abdullah Al Hammadi, assistant CEO for International Operations Sector of Qatar Charity, said Chief Adviser's Deputy Press Secretary Azad Majumder.

Yunus is now on a four-day visit to Qatar to attend the Earthna Summit.

Bangladesh Ambassador to Qatar Md Nazrul Islam received Yunus upon his arrival at Hamad International Airport around 21:40 pm on Monday (Doha time).

Earlier, he departed from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 7pm (Dhaka time) on Monday.