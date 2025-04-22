CA Yunus introduces Bangladeshi female athletes at Earthna Summit

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus on Tuesday introduced four female athletes from Bangladesh with global participants at the inaugural session of the Earthna Summit.

The chief adviser, while delivering his speech at the Summit, introduced four national female athletes from Bangladesh, Chief Adviser's Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam told UNB.

The delegation includes footballers Afeida Khandaker and Shaheda Akhter Ripa and cricketers Sumaiya Akhter and Sharmin Sultana.

They attended the welcome reception with the global participants of the Earthna Summit on Tuesday morning.

During the meeting with the vice chair of Qatar Foundation, they discussed sports collaboration between Bangladesh and Qatar especially girls sports including development of fields and facilities, organising regional camps and friendlies, also possibly creating a fund for athletes to become entrepreneurs once their sports career is over, said SDGs Affairs Principal Coordinator Lamiya Morshed.

This is the first time a group of female athletes is travelling as part of an official delegation with a head of government of Bangladesh, according to the chief adviser’s press wing.

The Qatar Foundation extended the invitation to the athletes through the chief adviser’s office.

They are thrilled to be part of this visit and said it not just a personal honour but also a proud moment for their teammates and the sports community in Bangladesh.

They added that they hoped to invite the Qatari women's football team for a friendly match and were eager to explore Qatar's sports facilities and professional training methods.