Yunus asks global leaders to tap youth's potential

He said awakened youth can overthrow tyranny and build a future rooted in democracy, equality and non-discrimination

Photo: Facebook/Chief Adviser GOB
Update : 22 Apr 2025, 04:46 PM

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus on Tuesday urged the global leaders not to leave the youth behind but to explore their potential, informing them that the young people are the key drivers of positive changes in Bangladesh.

He made the call while delivering his keynote speech on "Exploring the role of social business, financial inclusion and microfinance in fostering sustainable development and economic opportunities for marginalised communities" at Earthana Summit, organised by Qatar Foundation, in Doha, Qatar.

Prof Yunus said he was deeply honoured to be able to address the gathering on an issue that is of paramount global importance, namely, exploring the role of social business, financial inclusion and microfinance in fostering sustainable development and economic opportunities for marginalised communities.

"In this venture, we must not leave behind the youth of today, who will inherit this planet. I, myself, have witnessed the transformational power of civic awakening among the youth for the cause of inclusion and empowerment of the masses," he said.

The chief adviser described how the youth of a country imbued with a sense, purpose and awakening can break free from the oppression of a tyrant and write a new future for their country that will be embedded in the virtues of democracy, equality and non-discrimination.

In July 2024, he said, Bangladesh experienced a historic, youth-led mass uprising that began as a protest against discrimination evolved into a nationwide call for justice, good governance and accountability.

This movement led and planned by the Bangladeshi youth happened simultaneously both on the streets and online, he said.

"It was a generational cry for dignity, transparency, and inclusive governance that listen to the needs and demands of everyone, particularly, the marginalised people," he added. 

Prof Yunus said this revolution underscores the transformative power of young people in shaping the future of the planet.

However, he said, in today's Bangladesh the young people are the key drivers of positive changes that ensures inclusivity for everyone.

"This same spirit is not confined only to the youth of my country," the chief adviser said, adding that around the world, the young people are rising to challenge the persisting inequality and demanding a fairer share for everyone to build a more inclusive futuristic society.

