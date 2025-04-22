Yunus meets Qatari amir's mother Sheikha Moza bint Nasser

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus on Tuesday held a meeting with Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, mother of the amir of the State of Qatar and chairperson of the Qatar Foundation, on the sidelines of Earthna Summit in Doha, Qatar.

He also joined a meeting with Sheikh Thani bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani, chairperson of the Qatar Fund for Development, on the sidelines of the summit.

Besides, the chief adviser held a meeting with Nawaf Abdullah Al Hammadi, assistant CEO for International Operations Sector of Qatar Charity, on the sidelines, Chief Adviser's Deputy Press Secretary Azad Majumder said.

Yunus is on a four-day visit to Qatar to attend the Earthna Summit.

Bangladesh Ambassador to Qatar Md Nazrul Islam received Yunus upon his arrival at Hamad International Airport around 9:40pm on Monday (Doha time).

Earlier, he departed from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 7pm (Dhaka time) on Monday.