Bangladesh wants to be beacon of hope for the world, says Prof Yunus at Earthna Summit

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus on Tuesday conveyed to the global audience that Bangladesh, now stands at a turning point to forge a new social contract in which the state and its people, especially its youth, co-create a future rooted in inclusion, tradition, justice, dignity and opportunity.

"We want to stand as a beacon of hope for the world and invite our friends and partners to rewrite inclusive social contracts and to explore the role of social business, financial inclusion," Prof Yunus said, adding that microfinance in fostering sustainable development and economic opportunities for the marginalised.

A social contract in which financial inclusion and the empowerment of marginalised communities become integral, he said.

Although they dream for a resilient, prosperous and sustainable future for all, Prof Yunus said there are various threats that can derail our future development.

"We live in a time of profound uncertainty, where multilateralism is under serious threat, climate change is accelerating, geopolitical tensions are rising, and humanitarian crises are deepening. Emerging norms, technologies and governance models are rapidly reshaping our world, rendering many past assumptions obsolete," he said, adding that the urgency for renewed regional and global cooperation has never been greater.

Prof Yunus called for creating a world where no one is too poor to dream and no dream is too big to achieve, stressing that they want to stand as a "beacon of hope" for the world.

"Let us be bold. Let us build a world where no one is too poor to dream and no dream is too big to achieve," he said, adding that the future is not something people inherit.

"It is something we create. And each one of us has a role to play," Prof Yunus added.

Speaking at the opening session of the Earthna Summit 2025, the chief adviser said the challenges before them are significant.

"But so too is our capacity for innovation, compassion and collective action," he said, adding that Qatar with its initiatives like the Earthna Summit is demonstrating how a nation can harness innovation, tradition and partnership to address the climate crisis, social inequality and the future of work.

In his keynote speech, the chief adviser explored the role of social business, financial inclusion and microfinance in fostering sustainable development and economic opportunities for marginalised communities.

Prof Yunus thanked Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, Chairperson of Qatar Foundation and Sheikha Hind bint Hamad Al Thani, Vice Chairperson and CEO of the Qatar Foundation for organising this wonderful and very timely Summit.

The second edition of the Earthna Summit under the theme “Building our Legacy: Sustainability, Innovation and Traditional Knowledge” highlights Qatar’s commitment to advancing sustainability in hot and arid environments, by drawing on its rich cultural heritage and unique ecosystems.

The Summit serves as a platform for exploring how both traditional knowledge and innovation approaches can inform modern sustainability, shaping a more resilient and inclusive future.

During the two days from Tuesday to Wednesday (April 22-23), the Earthna Summit will explore a wide range of topics through presentations, interactive panel discussions, workshops and roundtables.

Besides, the Earthna Village in Barahat Msheireb will host a series of inspiring talks and discussions led by various experts and innovators to foster dialogue and inspiration.

A number of side events by partners will host a series of networking activations and discussions lead by local stakeholders.