Shafiqul: Economic, energy cooperation to top agenda during Yunus's Doha tour

Bangladesh will focus on strengthening economic and energy cooperation with Qatar during the visit of Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus to the oil-rich Middle Eastern country, Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam said on Monday.

The chief adviser is set to leave Dhaka for Doha on a four-day official visit in the evening to attend the Earthna Summit 2025 at the invitation of Qatar Amir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani.

“The chief adviser will speak at the Earthna Summit 2025. He will have a series of engagements during the visit,” Shafiqul said at a media briefing at the Foreign Service Academy.

Deputy Press Secretary Azad Majumder and Senior Assistant Press Secretary Foyez Ahammad were also present.

Regarding the Qatar tour, Shafiqul said Yunus and his entourage will leave Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 7pm.

He is scheduled to have a packed itinerary on Tuesday and Wednesday in Doha.

Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain, National Security Adviser Dr Khalilur Rahman, Energy Adviser Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan, Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (Bida) Executive Chairman Chowdhury Ashik Mahmud Bin Harun, and Principal Coordinator on SDG Affairs Lamiya Morshed, among others, will accompany the chief adviser during his visit.

The press secretary said Yunus is likely to have meetings with both the amir of Qatar and Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed, in addition to other engagements.

The chief adviser will also meet with Qatar Charity and Qatar Foundation and will give an interview to Qatar-based Al Jazeera TV channel.

As Bangladesh has a long-term agreement with Qatar on LNG imports, discussions will be held on enhancing energy sector cooperation, Shafiqul said.

He added that an investment summit will be held on Wednesday, from which Bangladesh expects a positive outcome.

Visa issues will also be discussed, and a major event on the Rohingya issue is scheduled.

Yunus will lead the conference, which will include global stakeholders.

The Rohingya issue will be brought back to global attention, as the interim government is making efforts in this regard, Shafiqul said.

The chief adviser is expected to return home in the early hours of Friday.