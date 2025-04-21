Monday, April 21, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Shafiqul: Economic, energy cooperation to top agenda during Yunus's Doha tour

The chief adviser is expected to return home in the early hours of Friday

Photo: BSS
Update : 21 Apr 2025, 06:55 PM

Bangladesh will focus on strengthening economic and energy cooperation with Qatar during the visit of Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus to the oil-rich Middle Eastern country, Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam said on Monday.

The chief adviser is set to leave Dhaka for Doha on a four-day official visit in the evening to attend the Earthna Summit 2025 at the invitation of Qatar Amir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani.

“The chief adviser will speak at the Earthna Summit 2025. He will have a series of engagements during the visit,” Shafiqul said at a media briefing at the Foreign Service Academy.

Deputy Press Secretary Azad Majumder and Senior Assistant Press Secretary Foyez Ahammad were also present.

Regarding the Qatar tour, Shafiqul said Yunus and his entourage will leave Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 7pm.

He is scheduled to have a packed itinerary on Tuesday and Wednesday in Doha.

Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain, National Security Adviser Dr Khalilur Rahman, Energy Adviser Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan, Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (Bida) Executive Chairman Chowdhury Ashik Mahmud Bin Harun, and Principal Coordinator on SDG Affairs Lamiya Morshed, among others, will accompany the chief adviser during his visit.

The press secretary said Yunus is likely to have meetings with both the amir of Qatar and Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed, in addition to other engagements.

The chief adviser will also meet with Qatar Charity and Qatar Foundation and will give an interview to Qatar-based Al Jazeera TV channel.

As Bangladesh has a long-term agreement with Qatar on LNG imports, discussions will be held on enhancing energy sector cooperation, Shafiqul said.

He added that an investment summit will be held on Wednesday, from which Bangladesh expects a positive outcome.

Visa issues will also be discussed, and a major event on the Rohingya issue is scheduled.

Yunus will lead the conference, which will include global stakeholders.

The Rohingya issue will be brought back to global attention, as the interim government is making efforts in this regard, Shafiqul said.

The chief adviser is expected to return home in the early hours of Friday.

Topics:

Muhammad YunusBangladesh-Qatar relationsShafiqul Alam
Read More

No reason to delay election beyond December, says BNP’s Nazrul

Yunus off to Doha to join Earthna Summit

Yunus for ensuring congenial atmosphere for children, adolescents with autism

Bangladesh mourns passing of Pope Francis

Commission urges recognition of workers killed in labour movements as martyrs

Yunus seeks stronger Dhaka-Beijing ties

Latest News

Bangladesh urges EU to open visa centre in Dhaka

Murder case filed over death of Bhabesh Chandra Roy in Dinajpur

No reason to delay election beyond December, says BNP’s Nazrul

Rajuk chairman: 3,382 Dhaka buildings to be demolished

Brac launches technology-enabled healthcare project in Kurigram’s hard-to-reach chars

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x