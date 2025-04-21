Monday, April 21, 2025

Bangladesh Armed Forces earns UN praise for peacekeeping professionalism

Chief of Army Staff General Waker-Uz-Zaman assures Jean-Pierre Lacroix of Bangladesh's commitment to supporting UN peacekeeping operations

UN Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix meets Chief of Army Staff General Waker-Uz-Zaman on April 21, 2025. Photo: Facebook/Bangladesh Army
Update : 21 Apr 2025, 04:56 PM

UN Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix has praised the professionalism and competence of the Bangladesh Armed Forces during a meeting with Chief of Army Staff General Waker-Uz-Zaman.

The meeting, which took place on Monday morning at Dhaka Cantonment, focused on the significant contributions of the Bangladesh military in United Nations peacekeeping missions.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations Directorate (ISPR), the under-secretary-general lauded the exceptional skill and professionalism demonstrated by Bangladesh's armed forces in peacekeeping operations around the world.

He emphasized the country's role in maintaining peace and stability in conflict zones, recognizing the high standards upheld by Bangladeshi troops deployed under the UN mandate. 

Lacroix also highlighted discussions on various aspects of training and capacity building for future deployments, reinforcing the importance of continuing to enhance the effectiveness of peacekeeping missions.

He further acknowledged the dedicated service of Bangladeshi soldiers currently engaged in aiding civil authorities, underscoring their professionalism and the positive impact of their efforts.

In response, General Waker-Uz-Zaman assured the under-secretary-general of Bangladesh's ongoing commitment to supporting UN peacekeeping operations.

He reaffirmed that the country would continue to contribute to global peacekeeping missions with unwavering dedication in the future.

Bangladesh Armed ForcesWaker-Uz-Zaman
