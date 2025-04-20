Monday, April 21, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Mexican candidate for Unesco Gabriela Ramos meets CA

She also commended Prof Yunus for his leadership at a critical juncture

Gabriela Ramos Patina, Mexico’s candidate for Director-General of UNESCO, paid a courtesy call on Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus at the State Guest House Jamuna on Sunday, April 20, 2025. Photo: PID
Update : 20 Apr 2025, 10:24 PM

Gabriela Ramos Patina, Mexico’s candidate for Director-General of Unesco (2025–2029), paid a courtesy call on Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus on Sunday at the State Guest House Jamuna in Dhaka.

She was accompanied by Federico Salas, Mexico’s Non-resident Ambassador to Bangladesh.

During the meeting, Patina praised Bangladesh’s strides in education, culture, and inclusive development.

“Bangladesh has shown how resilience, strong policy commitment, and a focus on equity can drive meaningful progress. Unesco sees this country not only as a member, but as a promising partner,” she said.

She also commended Prof Yunus for his leadership at a critical juncture.

“Your appointment brings hope—not just for Bangladesh, but for all who value transparency and principled governance,” Patina noted.

In response, Prof Yunus welcomed Patina’s visit and candidacy, saying, “We are undergoing a difficult but necessary transformation. The stakes are high, but we are committed to restoring public trust and building institutions that truly serve the people.”

He also highlighted the recent BIDA Investment Summit as a turning point for investor confidence.

“It wasn’t just a conference—it was a clear message that Bangladesh is open, reform-minded, and committed to responsible growth,” he said.

Both sides marked the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Bangladesh and Mexico, calling it a valuable opportunity to expand cooperation in education, cultural preservation, and climate resilience.

Senior Secretary of SDG Affairs Lamiya Morshed was also present during the meeting.

Muhammad YunusUNESCO
