Yao Wen: China-Bangladesh friendship enters new stage

Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh, Yao Wen, has said that the longstanding friendship between China and Bangladesh has entered a new stage, with deeper cooperation focused on people-centric development.

Speaking at the opening session of an exhibition titled “China-Bangladesh People-to-People Exchange Year: Yunnan Education and Health Promotion” at Dhaka University, Ambassador Yao emphasized that people-to-people ties are now stronger than ever. The event was jointly organized by the Yunnan Provincial Government and the Chinese Embassy in Dhaka.

“We will continue to promote a people-centric approach in our cooperation, especially in education and public healthcare—two key areas for Bangladesh’s development and the welfare of its people,” he said.

Highlighting the recent successful visit of Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus to China, Yao expressed hope that it would further boost bilateral cooperation.

He also announced that hospitals—both public and private—in China’s Yunnan Province will now accept more Bangladeshi patients, supported by visa facilitation.

“Thousands of patients from Bangladesh will travel to Yunnan for treatment and receive world-class services,” he assured.

Welcoming the Bangladeshi government's approval for a new direct flight route from Chittagong to Yunnan, Yao said the move would greatly enhance connectivity and people-to-people exchange.

In another positive development, the ambassador shared that Bangladesh will export fresh mangoes to China for the first time in history. Starting in late May, Kunming and other parts of Yunnan will be the first to receive the fruit.

Reaffirming China’s support for Bangladesh’s progress, Yao said China remains committed to investing in the country, creating jobs, and fostering mutual development under the Belt and Road Initiative.

He also announced that 12 universities and six medical institutions from Yunnan are currently visiting Dhaka to sign 10 cooperation agreements and set up five joint centers with Bangladeshi universities.

“China’s door of cooperation will remain open,” he concluded, reiterating Beijing’s commitment to regional development and stronger ties with Bangladesh.

Adviser to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Nurjahan Begum, Yunnan Province Governor Wang Yubo, and Dhaka University Vice Chancellor Professor Niaz Ahmed Khan also addressed the event.