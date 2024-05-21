Bangladesh declares one-day state mourning for Iran president’s death

Bangladesh government has declared state mourning to be observed on Thursday over the deaths of Iranian President Dr Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi, Minister of Foreign Affairs Dr Hossein Amir Abdollahian, and others, in a helicopter crash.

The national flag will be flown at half-mast in all government, semi-government and autonomous institutions and educational institutions, including all government and private buildings and Bangladesh missions abroad.

Besides, special prayers will be held in all mosques in Bangladesh for the eternal peace of the departed souls.

At the same time, special prayers will be organized in other religious institutions.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his foreign minister were killed in a helicopter crash in mountainous terrain and icy weather, an Iranian official said on Monday, after search teams located the wreckage in East Azerbaijan province.