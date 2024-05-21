Wednesday, May 22, 2024

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Bangladesh declares one-day state mourning for Iran president’s death

  • National flag will be flown at half-mast
  • Special prayers to be organized
File image: Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi looks on during a TV interview, in Tehran, Iran, on June 20, 2023. Photo: Iran`s Presidency/West Asia News Agency/Reuters
Update : 21 May 2024, 02:42 PM

Bangladesh government has declared state mourning to be observed on Thursday over the deaths of Iranian President Dr Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi, Minister of Foreign Affairs Dr Hossein Amir Abdollahian, and others, in a helicopter crash.

The national flag will be flown at half-mast in all government, semi-government and autonomous institutions and educational institutions, including all government and private buildings and Bangladesh missions abroad.

Besides, special prayers will be held in all mosques in Bangladesh for the eternal peace of the departed souls.

At the same time, special prayers will be organized in other religious institutions.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his foreign minister were killed in a helicopter crash in mountainous terrain and icy weather, an Iranian official said on Monday, after search teams located the wreckage in East Azerbaijan province.

Topics:

Ebrahim RaisiPrayers
Read More

GM Quader: Raisi made remarkable contributions to establishing world peace

President mourns death of his Iranian counterpart

PM Hasina condoles Iran President Raisi’s death

Bishwa Ijtema: Bangladesh’s largest Jummah congregation held in Tongi

Latest News

Who was Anwarul Azim Anar, the MP murdered in India?

Himsagar mango harvesting begins in Satkhira

BMD: Low pressure area formed over Bay likely to intensify further

Kyrgyz Deputy Minister of Education assures safety for Bangladeshi students

British-Bangladeshi owner of LPL team arrested for graft allegations

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
Developed by JadeWits
x
x