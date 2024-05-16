Hasan: UNHCR may involve India, China more in Rohingya repatriation

Foreign Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud has said the UN Refugee Agency UNHCR may involve India and China more in the process of commencing Rohingya repatriation from Bangladesh to their land of origin, Myanmar.

Internal conflicts in Myanmar are almost a century old, the foreign minister said when UNHCR Representative in Bangladesh Sumbul Rizvi called on him at the foreign ministry on Thursday.

He emphasized that there is no alternative to increasing effective international pressure on Myanmar regarding the repatriation of Rohingyas.

During the meeting, Rizvi informed the minister of the ongoing armed conflict between the Myanmar army and other conflicting groups inside Myanmar.

They also talked about fleeing members of Myanmar forces to the Bangladesh border.

The foreign minister proposed that in addition to education in Rohingya camps, various trade training could be provided to Rohingya people by forming small groups to enhance their skills.

This training will help them build their professional career when they return to their home country, he said.



Hasan also laid emphasis on the relocation of more Rohingyas to Bhasan Char and regular maintenance of the facilities there.

Later, the foreign minister met the Spanish ambassador to Bangladesh, Gabriel Chinchetru, and discussed various bilateral issues.

Pointing out that Spain is Bangladesh's second-highest export destination in the European Union, the foreign minister urged the country to invest in Bangladesh's special economic zones and IT villages.

Besides, the minister and the envoy agreed in principle on inking a migration mobility agreement with Spain.

Currently, Bangladesh has a migration mobility agreement with Greece and negotiations are underway with Italy, Austria and Malta.

The Spanish ambassador said there are about 60,000 Bangladeshi expatriates living in Spain and contributing to the Spanish economy.

He invited the foreign minister to visit Spain at his convenience.