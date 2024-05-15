Wednesday, May 15, 2024

PM Hasina urges UN: Ensure basic health services to all Palestinians

  • Essential to ensure international cooperation to protect health, well-being
  • Rohingya, Palestinian women, children suffering
File Image: A child reacts, as Palestinians wait to receive food during the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan, as the conflict between Israel and Hamas continues, in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip March 13, 2024. Photo: Reuters
Update : 15 May 2024, 01:18 PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday urged the United Nations and other international organizations to take a more effective role in ensuring essential health services to all Palestinians who are fighting against the Israeli aggression and occupation for survival.

“I hope that the United Nations and other international organizations will take a more effective role in ensuring essential health services for all, especially women and children.” she said.

The prime minister said this while addressing the inaugural session of the two-day event titled “ICPD30 Global Dialogue on Demographic Diversity and Sustainable Development” that creates a platform to discuss the challenges and explore the opportunities of the world’s shifting demographics.

The program is being held at Intercontinental hotel with Bangladesh, Bulgaria and Japan, together with UNFPA hosting it.

Hasina said that given the detrimental impact of climate change on public health and other health risks, it is essential to ensure international cooperation to protect the health and well-being of people, particularly mothers, children, and the elderly, from health risks.

“At the same time, I consider it crucial to pay attention to the distressed and marginalised populations due to conflicts and political reasons,” she said.

She mentioned the forcibly displaced Rohingya people from Myanmar who have taken shelter in Bangladesh and the Palestinians suffering from Israeli aggression and occupation.

“A large number of women and children in Palestine are currently deprived of necessary medical and health services. They are fighting for survival every day,” she said.

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud, UNFPA Executive Director Dr Natalia Kanem, Minister of Social and Family Development of the Maldives Aishath Shiham, Kiribati’s Minister for Women, Youth, Sports and Social Affairs Martin Moretti, Parliamentary Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan Yasushi and State Minister for Health and Family Welfare Rokeya Sultana also spoke at the program.

Representatives from the government of Bulgaria also joined the opening ceremony.

Topics:

Sheikh HasinaPalestineUnited Nations
