Indian foreign secretary arrives

  • Kwatra will start his formal official engagements on Thursday
  • He will call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina
Indian Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra is received by Director General (South Asia) of Bangladesh Foreign Ministry ATM Rokebul Haque and High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh Pranay Verma, in Dhaka on Wednesday, May 8, 2024. Photo: BSS
Update : 08 May 2024, 08:55 PM

Indian Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra arrived in Dhaka on Wednesday on a two-day official visit to “finalize schedule of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s upcoming India visit”.

On his arrival here by a special flight, Kwatra was received by Director General (South Asia) of Bangladesh Foreign Ministry ATM Rokebul Haque and High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh Pranay Verma, among others. 

Diplomatic sources said Kwatra will start his formal official engagements on Thursday when he will call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The Indian foreign secretary will also call on Foreign Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud and hold a meeting with his Bangladesh counterpart Masud-Bin-Momen.

During the meeting with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Kwatra will hand over an invitation letter of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the Bangladesh Premier regarding her Delhi visit.

Sources, however, said that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s India visit is likely to take place in July this year. It will be the first visit to India by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina after the last general election held in January this year.

During the visit, different bilateral and regional issues with special focus on Teesta Water Sharing agreement are expected to dominant the meeting between Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi, sources added.

India-Bangladesh bilateral relationship
