UN unanimously adopts Bangladesh’s resolution on culture of peace

The United Nations General Assembly on Thursday unanimously adopted Bangladesh’s flagship annual resolution on the Culture of Peace with an overwhelming number of co-sponsorships.

Bangladesh Permanent Representative to the UN in New York Ambassador Muhammad Abdul Muhith introduced the resolution at the General Assembly Hall.

The adoption marks the 25th anniversary of the Declaration and Programme of Action on a Culture of Peace.

In 1999, during the first tenure of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the Bangladesh delegation led the intergovernmental negotiations for the adoption of the Declaration and Programme of Action which identified eight areas of action to promote culture of peace and non-violence.

While introducing the resolution, Ambassador Muhith highlighted the continued relevance of the culture of peace, as the world faced spiralling conflicts and dereliction of human dignity.

“To reverse the trend, we must rekindle the brighter and harmonious faculties of the human minds, foster respect for equality and equal value of all human beings; and most importantly we must make peace more profitable than war,” he said.

To observe and celebrate the 25th anniversary in a befitting manner, the president of the General Assembly has been requested to convene a day-long high-level forum.

Through this resolution, the General Assembly also invited the member states, United Nations entities, international and regional organizations, and other relevant stakeholders, including civil society, the private sector, academia and the media, to observe the 25th anniversary, in an appropriate manner, including through educational and public awareness-raising activities.

Referring to Bangladesh’s experience of war and devastation, Muhith said the initiative of Bangladesh to introduce the notion of the culture of peace in the UN had been inspired by the country’s own experience.

“Having borne out of a devastating war that was rooted in discrimination, racial intolerance and subjugation, we made the promotion of peace a fundamental principle of our foreign policy,” he added.

The consideration of the resolution was preceded by a general debate on the culture of peace.

A large number of member states and groups of countries delivered statements in which they expressed their commitment to advancing the implementation of the Declaration and Programme of Action on a Culture of Peace. The delegations particularly acknowledged the historic leadership of Bangladesh on this agenda.

This year's resolution had been cosponsored by 112 countries, showcasing a broad-based endorsement from a diverse representation of UN member states, the Bangladesh mission said.