PM Hasina to brief media on Thailand visit on Thursday

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will hold a press conference on Thursday morning on her recent visit to Thailand.

The press conference will be held at her official residence Ganabhaban at 11:30am, said an official release of the prime minister's press wing.

The prime minister returned home from Bangkok on April 29, concluding her six-day official visit to Thailand.

Sheikh Hasina had a bilateral meeting with Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin at Government House, the Thai premier's office.

Five bilateral documents on visa exemption, cooperation on energy, tourism and customs matters, and negotiation of a free trade agreement (FTA) between Bangladesh and Thailand were signed in the presence of both leaders during Sheikh Hasina's visit.

Sheikh Hasina also paid a courtesy call on the king and queen of the Kingdom of Thailand, Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua and Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana, at Amphorn Satharn Throne Hall in Dusit Palace.

In addition, she addressed the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific's (UNESCAP) 80th Session in Bangkok.