Wednesday, May 01, 2024

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

PM Hasina to brief media on Thailand visit on Thursday

  • Recently concluded her six-day official visit to Thailand
  • Five documents signed

 

File image of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Photo: PID
Update : 01 May 2024, 06:09 PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will hold a press conference on Thursday morning on her recent visit to Thailand.

The press conference will be held at her official residence Ganabhaban at 11:30am, said an official release of the prime minister's press wing.

The prime minister returned home from Bangkok on April 29, concluding her six-day official visit to Thailand.

Sheikh Hasina had a bilateral meeting with Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin at Government House, the Thai premier's office.

Five bilateral documents on visa exemption, cooperation on energy, tourism and customs matters, and negotiation of a free trade agreement (FTA) between Bangladesh and Thailand were signed in the presence of both leaders during Sheikh Hasina's visit.

Sheikh Hasina also paid a courtesy call on the king and queen of the Kingdom of Thailand, Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua and Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana, at Amphorn Satharn Throne Hall in Dusit Palace.

In addition, she addressed the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific's (UNESCAP) 80th Session in Bangkok.

Topics:

Sheikh HasinaThailand
Read More

PM Hasina: Govt steps brought unemployment down to 3%

Awami League sending representative to observe Indian election

May Day: President, PM Hasina greet working people

PM Hasina returns home from Bangkok

PM returns home Monday after six-day Thailand visit

Hasan urges Thai private sector to invest in Bangladesh

Latest News

DB detains Milton Samadder

Khaleda Zia taken to Evercare Hospital for check-up

BJP invites Awami League to observe national polls situation in India

Saima Wazed calls for collaborative health leadership in South-East Asia

Man dies of suspected heatstroke on train at Kamalapur station

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
Developed by JadeWits
x
x