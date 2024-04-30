Principal Secretary tells foreign diplomats: Delay in Rohingya repatriation threatens regional security

Prime Minister’s Principal Secretary Md Tofazzel Hossain Miah on Tuesday told the foreign diplomats stationed in Dhaka that the delay in Rohingya repatriation would pose a threat to regional security.

“Due to the delay in the repatriation process, the existing frustration among the Rohingyas may lead them to engage in illegal activities, which will pose a threat to regional security,” he said.

The principal secretary said this when a group of foreign diplomats and representatives from different countries and international agencies, who are stationed in Dhaka, attended a meeting over the Rohingya issue at the prime minister’s Office.

In the meeting, they discussed the solution to the Rohingya crisis, the repatriation of forcibly displaced Myanmar Rohingyas who took shelter in Bangladesh temporarily, the negative impact on the local community (Host Community) and their employment generation, the humanitarian assistance from the international community for the Rohingya people, and their skills-enhancement, said a press release.

The principal secretary said the main goal of the Bangladesh government is to repatriate the Rohingyas to their own country.

He attached special importance to the role of the international community, including the United Nations, in the quick and permanent solution to this issue.

Alongside providing humanitarian aid, the education and training programs that are carried out here in Bangladesh to increase the skills of Rohingya people will be helpful in sustainable coexistence in Rakhine after their repatriation, Tofazzel added.

During the meeting, the ambassadors and high commissioners pledged to continue their government's efforts to resolve the Rohingya crisis.

They mentioned the Bangladesh government's support for the self-reliance of the Rohingyas and the employment generation for the local community.

The principal secretary thanked the foreign ambassadors, high commissioners, and the representatives of various international organizations for their significant role and interest in solving the Rohingya crisis.

High Commissioner of Canada Lilly Nicholls, Ambassador of Japan Iwama Kiminori, Acting High Commissioner of United Kingdom Matt Cannell, Acting High Commissioner of Australia Nardia Simpson, UNHCR Country Representative Sumbul Rizvi, Brac Executive Director Asif Saleh and Head of Organization at UNRC Office Louise Barber were among the participant foreign diplomats and representatives.