Jaishankar hails Northeast India's gain from improved Dhaka-Delhi ties

  • Political barriers hindered region's growth, Indian minister notes
  • Lauds 2015 land boundary agreement between two countries
File image: Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar looks on as he delivers his speech in the Asean Post Ministerial Conference with India during the Foreign Ministers` meeting in Jakarta on July 13, 2023 Photo: Reuters
Update : 30 Apr 2024, 03:17 PM

Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has praised Northeast India as a significant beneficiary of recent dramatic strides in India-Bangladesh relations, a departure from obstacles that hindered the region's growth post-partition.

During an interactive session on Northeast India's integration with Southeast Asia and Japan at Kirori Mal College, New Delhi, on Monday, Jaishankar underscored how political and administrative barriers had stifled the region's potential for development. 

"The partition of India in many ways broke or undermined a lot of the natural connectivity that the northeast India had enjoyed and would have enjoyed otherwise…”

“If you look at the last decade, Northeast India has actually been a big beneficiary of this dramatic improvement in India-Bangladesh ties,” the minister said, before highlighting the transformative impact of the 2015 land boundary agreement between India and Bangladesh, fostering enhanced trust and cooperation between the two nations. 

S JaishankarBangladesh-India bilateral relations
