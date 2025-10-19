Bangladesh ICT and Innovation Network honors nation’s top innovators

Under the theme "Recognition for Innovation, Inspiration for Transformation,” the Bangladesh ICT and Innovation Awards 2025 honored the nation’s brightest minds in technology and creativity on Saturday, at the auditorium of Independent University, Bangladesh (IUB).

The event, organized by the Bangladesh ICT and Innovation Network (BIIN), brought together policymakers, tech leaders, entrepreneurs, and young innovators to recognize breakthrough ideas shaping the country’s digital future.

Special Assistant to the Chief Adviser of the Government of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh, Dr Anisuzzaman Chowdhury, attended as the chief guest while ICT Division, Secretary, Shish Haider Chowdhury, NDC and chairman, Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC), Major General Md Emdad ul Bari, OSP, NDC, psc, te (Retd) joined as special guests.

In his speech, Dr Chowdhury urged young innovators to overcome self-doubt and believe in their potential.

“One of our major weaknesses is the lack of self-confidence. We often underestimate ourselves and become overly dependent on Western culture. Yet, our young generation holds immense potential; their innovative power can make Bangladesh shine brighter on the global technology map,” he said.

Secretary Shish Haider Chowdhury highlighted the government’s growing interest in investing in innovative projects.

“Through programs like this, we aim to identify technology-driven initiatives that can create real benefits for the people of Bangladesh,” he said, adding that the ICT Division is exploring partnerships to accelerate digital transformation nationwide.

Meanwhile, Major General (Retd) Emdad ul Bari stressed that innovation must serve the people.

“The true purpose of innovation is to identify daily challenges and develop technology-driven solutions,” he said. “Technology should also enable participation from remote areas, ensuring an inclusive digital ecosystem across Bangladesh.”

Chairman of BIIN, Syed Almas Kabir, said the awards aim to create a national platform for innovators to showcase their ideas and attract investment.

“Through the Bangladesh ICT and Innovation Awards, we aim to foster a culture of innovation that accelerates technology-based entrepreneurship and collaboration,” he said.

General Secretary of BIIN, Moon M Rajib, emphasized the organization’s goal of building a collaborative ecosystem that connects students, professionals, and journalists. “Our mission is to make innovation a driving force for national development,” he said.

This year’s awards drew 255 project submissions from across the country. After two rigorous evaluation rounds held on October 9 at AIUB and October 11 at ULAB, 32 projects were selected for final recognition in three categories: Champion, Winner, and Merit across student, organizational, and individual groups.

Among student champions, standout teams included RadSafe (MIST) in the Industrial category, Brittoo.xyz (Ruet) in Business Services, CARE Wheelchair (Adamjee Cantonment College) in Inclusion and Community Services, and Safe Step (Rajuk Uttara Model College) in the Consumer category.

In the organizational category, Bored Tunnelers were recognized for developing Bangladesh’s first advanced MTBM (Industrial), Synesis IT PLC for its e-Return System (Public Sector and Government), Riseup Labs for Commplify (Business Services), and RoboLife Technologies for the RoboLife Bionic Arm (Inclusion and Community Services).

In the individual or group category, ImpactFuse Coalition took the top honor for their project Shebar Janala under Public Sector and Government services.

The Winner category recognized innovative ideas such as BRACU Mongol-Tori (BRAC University), DrainSense (Dhaka Government Polytechnic Institute), Hybrid Fraud Shield (AIUB), Ojogor (DIU), and Sohopathi AI (ZUMS) among students. Organizational winners included SoftBD Limited, INovex Idea Solution Limited, and iXora Solution Ltd, while Project Pani and QRARG Eye Motion Tracker stood out among individual innovators.

In the Merit category, projects like DOKAAN (UITS), SolarShield (ZUMS), GluSonic (University of Dhaka), BlinkTalk (ZUMS), and StylOn (DIU) were honored among students.

Notable organizational recognitions included JaduPC’s XenOS Automotive OS, Synesis IT PLC’s National Job Portal, and INovex’s PayProtect. Individual recognitions went to AMMAU for Elderly Diabetic Patients, Anchor Eye (MIST), E-Vo by Aminul Islam, and the Robot-Assisted Knee Joint Rehabilitation System research group.

The event was powered by strong institutional support, with NCC Bank PLC as the Title Sponsor, Mutual Trust Bank PLC and AIUB as Gold Sponsors, and The City Bank PLC as the Silver Sponsor.

AIUB, IUB, and ULAB served as Knowledge Partners, while Super Star Group, Red Data (Pvt) Ltd, and ShareTrip joined as Gift Partners.

Smart-Trend Digital acted as the Digital Campaign Partner, and JCI Bangladesh as the Strategic Partner.

The evening concluded with applause and optimism, celebrating the innovators whose ideas promise to shape the next chapter of Bangladesh’s digital transformation.