UNDP, DNCC launch data-driven dengue dashboard

Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) on Monday unveiled its Dengue Watch dashboard, a data-driven tool designed to help city authorities track and respond to dengue outbreaks in real time.

Developed through the DNCC Innovation Lab with support from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the platform aims to generate actionable insights for timely interventions while raising public awareness on dengue prevention.

Mohammad Azaz, DNCC Administrator and chief guest at the launch, described the initiative as a milestone in public health service delivery. “The Dengue Watch dashboard is more than a tool. It is a step toward transforming DNCC into a digitally driven, transparent, and accountable institution. By harnessing innovation, we can integrate health, environment, and governance to build a smarter, healthier Dhaka,” he said.

Acting DNCC CEO Mohamad Ashaduz Zaman, highlighted the importance of collaboration. “Innovation like Dengue Watch shows how city governance can be transformed when data drives decisions. DNCC is committed to scaling such initiatives for the benefit of our citizens.”

Stefan Liller, UNDP Resident Representative in Bangladesh, reaffirmed the organization’s support for urban health innovation. “The Innovation Lab established in 2025 by DNCC and UNDP is striving to become a hub for smart, scalable, and citizen-centered urban solutions. The Dengue Watch Dashboard is one of its latest outcomes, and it shows what is possible when local leadership, data, and innovation come together,” he said.

The dashboard was showcased during the keynote session, followed by a panel discussion with stakeholders from the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), icddr,b, and other partners. Participants explored how predictive analytics, risk mapping, and data integration can strengthen early warnings and improve coordination between local and national systems.

Dr Benazir Ahmed, former DGHS director, attended the event, which also gathered representatives from the health ministry, city corporations, development partners, and start-ups. Participants agreed that tackling vector-borne diseases like dengue requires real-time data, stronger partnerships, and a forward-looking vision for resilient urban health.