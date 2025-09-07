BJC urges swift implementation of Media Reform Commission report

The Broadcast Journalist Center (BJC) has urged for swift implementation of the report from Media Reform Commission.

On Sunday morning, BJC organized a discussion on the Media Reform Commission’s report and its future implications at a hotel in Dhaka’s Karwan Bazar.

Speakers at the event emphasized the importance of implementing the commission’s recommendations, ensuring media freedom, and securing political commitments for reforms.

Syeda Rizwana Hasan, adviser to the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, said: “We see expectations and demands in a positive light. The government understands how important freedom of the media is—that’s why a separate commission has been formed. A committee has been established to implement this report, and I am a part of it.

“We have already made written recommendations. If those are carried forward on the basis of consensus, they will stand; if done individually, they will not."

She remarked that the media must present objective news in the national interest. “This has to change for the sake of democracy, for the sake of the media itself,” she said.

Elias Hossain, member secretary of the Broadcast Journalist Center, said it was very unfortunate that the expected pace of media reform is not happening.

Md Al Mamun, country director of BBC Media Action Bangladesh, pointed out: “It’s not possible to include everything in one report; that does not mean the report has shortcomings.”

Shameem Ara Sheuli, country representative (Bangladesh) at Internews Network, stressed the need for pre-election steps and remarked that some reforms need to be done by then.

“Political commitments are important for reforms. All of us should remain in discussions so that political parties include this issue in their manifestos.”

Shahiduz Zaman, editor and CEO of News Network, highlighted the importance of media reforms in strengthening democracy: “If we want democracy, then most of the recommendations from the media must be implemented. For every person who reads a newspaper, ten times more people watch television.”

“In short, TV informs the masses. I had previously said that the Media Commission should be a constitutional body, but that did not happen,” he said.

Miraj Ahmed Chowdhury, managing director of Digitally Right, said: “The government will provide policy, but the implications are yours. Half of it is policy, and the other half is industry; the industry will set the standards.”

Miraj remarked: "Journalism cannot be restricted."

Advocate Zafarullah Chowdhury underlined the need for legal frameworks in the electronic media sector, and said: “The Ministry of Information and the Ministry of Labour must coordinate. Just as laws are important for print, they are equally crucial for electronic media.”

The discussion reflected growing concerns over the slow progress of media reforms and underscored the urgency of aligning policies, industry standards, and political will to safeguard press freedom in Bangladesh.