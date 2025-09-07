Monday, September 08, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

BJC urges swift implementation of Media Reform Commission report

Discussion highlighted concerns over slow media reforms and stressed urgency of aligning policies, standards, and political will to protect press freedom

The Broadcast Journalist Center (BJC) has urged for swift implementation of the report from Media Reform Commission. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 07 Sep 2025, 09:13 PM

The Broadcast Journalist Center (BJC) has urged for swift implementation of the report from Media Reform Commission.

On Sunday morning, BJC organized a discussion on the Media Reform Commission’s report and its future implications at a hotel in Dhaka’s Karwan Bazar.

Speakers at the event emphasized the importance of implementing the commission’s recommendations, ensuring media freedom, and securing political commitments for reforms.

Syeda Rizwana Hasan, adviser to the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, said: “We see expectations and demands in a positive light. The government understands how important freedom of the media is—that’s why a separate commission has been formed. A committee has been established to implement this report, and I am a part of it.

“We have already made written recommendations. If those are carried forward on the basis of consensus, they will stand; if done individually, they will not."

She remarked that the media must present objective news in the national interest. “This has to change for the sake of democracy, for the sake of the media itself,” she said.

Elias Hossain, member secretary of the Broadcast Journalist Center, said it was very unfortunate that the expected pace of media reform is not happening.

Md Al Mamun, country director of BBC Media Action Bangladesh, pointed out: “It’s not possible to include everything in one report; that does not mean the report has shortcomings.”

Shameem Ara Sheuli, country representative (Bangladesh) at Internews Network, stressed the need for pre-election steps and remarked that some reforms need to be done by then.

“Political commitments are important for reforms. All of us should remain in discussions so that political parties include this issue in their manifestos.”

Shahiduz Zaman, editor and CEO of News Network, highlighted the importance of media reforms in strengthening democracy: “If we want democracy, then most of the recommendations from the media must be implemented. For every person who reads a newspaper, ten times more people watch television.”

“In short, TV informs the masses. I had previously said that the Media Commission should be a constitutional body, but that did not happen,” he said.

Miraj Ahmed Chowdhury, managing director of Digitally Right, said: “The government will provide policy, but the implications are yours. Half of it is policy, and the other half is industry; the industry will set the standards.”

Miraj remarked: "Journalism cannot be restricted."

Advocate Zafarullah Chowdhury underlined the need for legal frameworks in the electronic media sector, and said: “The Ministry of Information and the Ministry of Labour must coordinate. Just as laws are important for print, they are equally crucial for electronic media.”

The discussion reflected growing concerns over the slow progress of media reforms and underscored the urgency of aligning policies, industry standards, and political will to safeguard press freedom in Bangladesh.

Topics:

Media FreedomMinistry of Environment, Forest and Climate ChangeSyeda Rizwana Hasan
Read More

Rizwana: Stone looting can't be stopped without political unity

Rizwana: Global unity, solidarity essential in tackling climate crisis

Rizwana: Govt to ensure rapid compensation for human-elephant conflict victims

Environment adviser calls for jute bags to replace polythene

Working group formed to address engineers' demands

Nationwide engineering university shutdown announced from Thursday

Latest News

Report: Bangladesh has the most default loans in Asia

Consensus commission consults experts on finalizing National Charter 2025

Experts for stronger trade negotiations capacity ahead of LDC graduation

Low-lying areas in Khagrachari flooded due to onrush of water from upstream

KIA Bangladesh unveils all-new KIA Sportage

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x