Bida chief: Govt working to make Bangladesh a hub for halal products

Chowdhury Ashik Mahmud Bin Harun, executive chairman of the Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (Bida) and the Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (Beza), said that the government is dedicated to creating an enabling environment for the halal economy, ensuring that Bangladesh becomes a hub for halal products in the region.

“We are implementing various measures to attract investment and enhance infrastructure for halal production,” he said while speaking as the chief guest at a seminar titled “Halal Economy 360: Driving Global Growth” at a hotel in the city.

The Bangladesh-Malaysia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BMCCI) organized the seminar.

The seminar focused on the vast potential of the halal economy and potential collaboration with Malaysia in fostering sustainable and inclusive growth and development in this $7 trillion economy.

The event convened industry leaders, policymakers, and experts to explore the current landscape and future opportunities within this burgeoning sector.

In his observations, Ashik Chowdhury highlighted that most halal products are currently produced by non-Muslim countries, which is unfortunate for a Muslim-majority country like Bangladesh. However, he emphasized that this also presents a significant opportunity for Bangladesh.

“With the right policies and initiatives, Bangladesh is well-positioned to capitalize on this potential and enter the halal market effectively,” he added.

Ashik Chowdhury further elaborated on the various measures being implemented to attract investment and enhance infrastructure for halal production.

He called for increased collaboration between public and private sectors to harness the full potential of the halal economy, emphasizing that such partnerships are essential for driving innovation and sustainability.

Shabbir A Khan, president of BMCCI, commenced the seminar with a warm welcome, emphasizing the halal economy’s role as a crucial driver of international trade and investment.

He highlighted the surging global demand for halal products and services, calling on stakeholders to collaborate in positioning Bangladesh as a competitive force in this lucrative market.

The president of BMCCI also emphasized that: "beyond our traditional garment exports, Bangladesh has the potential to become a significant supplier of Halal products. With coordinated policy, streamlining certification, and a favourable investment climate, we can realistically achieve US$ 7-8 billion in Halal exports to Malaysia alone by 2030."

BMCCI president further stated that the global halal food market size is accounted at US$ 3.30 trillion in 2025 and is forecast to hit around USD 9.45 trillion by 2034, representing a compound annual growth rate of 12.42% from 2025 to 2034.

Special guest at the seminar was Mohd Shuhada Othman, the high commissioner of Malaysia to Bangladesh.

He reaffirmed the strength of bilateral relations between the two countries and expressed Malaysia’s readiness to share its expertise in developing the halal economy. “This collaboration can yield significant benefits for both nations,” he remarked.

Panel discussions featured insights from distinguished experts across various industries, followed by an engaging open discussion where participants exchanged views on different perspective of the halal economy. Attendees expressed a strong desire for collaborative efforts with the government to propel the sector forward.

Currently, trade between Bangladesh and Malaysia has been marked by a substantial imbalance, with Bangladesh imports from Malaysia reaching approximately $2.6 billion in FY2023- 24. On the other hand, our exports to Malaysia totalled only $293.51 million in FY2023- 24.