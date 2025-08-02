E-Arki’s ‘Bidrupe Bidroho’ exhibition marks anniversary of July Uprising

Marking the first anniversary of the July Uprising, online satire platform E-Arki has launched a provocative exhibition titled “Bidrupe Bidroho”, blending humour with dissent to reflect on a pivotal moment in recent political history.

Dhanmondi’s Alliance Française gallery has been transformed into a space adorned with biting satire and viral commentary from the July uprising.

The six-day exhibition was launched on Thursday.

The movement erupted on July 1, 2024 and gained fresh momentum on July 14 after then prime minister Sheikh Hasina remarked: “If children of freedom fighters are not given quotas, will children of Razakars be?”

This comment fuelled protests further.

Streets and university campuses were soon filled with chants demanding the resignation of the government and addressing various grievances.

Supporters of the then government responded with gunfire, arrests, imprisonment, and internet blackouts to suppress the movement. The number of injured and dead grew as law enforcers opened fire on rallies nearly every day.

Graffiti, wall art, and satirical posts on Facebook became tools of resistance against the then government's actions.

As a result, on July 18, internet access was shut down in several areas, including Dhaka University.

A visit to Alliance Française yesterday afternoon revealed fragments of the turbulent July–August events of 2024.

One of the first exhibits on display titled “Harun’s Rice Hotel”, referencing then Detective Branch chief SP Harunor Rashid. Adjacent to it is a mural showing Sheikh Hasina with a hand resting on her cheek.

Visitors were seen taking photos alongside these installations. However, one of the most talked-about attractions is a 3D installation titled “Catch the Tyrant if You Can”, created using a 3D video rendering of Sheikh Hasina.

Another mural titled “Narratives of the Tyrant” has also drawn significant attention. A children’s section features an interactive roller display about what to do if Sheikh Hasina were to return.

The exhibition also includes songs, poems, video clips, and live acts including Drama Queen’s performances, all focused on the 2024 uprising. Memorabilia and souvenirs are available for visitors as well.

Several students from schools, colleges, and universities spoke to this correspondent while touring the exhibition.

They said that the July uprising was not confined to the streets—social media became another vital space for protest. Many who could not go outside protested from their own platforms, spreading videos and images daily that eventually reached beyond national borders.

Mridula Chowdhury, a ninth-grade student, said: “We used to hear about the Language Movement of 1952, the Liberation War of 1971, the fall of Ershad—all from stories. But we witnessed the 2024 uprising with our own eyes. We saw hundreds of students and civilians being shot and killed. I could not participate directly, but a few of us protested by drawing, creating placards and graffiti. Maybe it was not enough, but we tried. Back then, even Facebook posts were being monitored. If anyone posted anything against the regime, they would receive threats.”

Visual artist Anuradha noted: “The July uprising made us mentally stronger. Students and ordinary citizens became more aware of their rights. We also learned that the language of protest can take many forms.”

Mohammad Azhar, a resident of Dhanmondi 27, visited the exhibition with his two sons. “Seventeen years ago, imagining such an exhibition—resisting through satire—was unthinkable. We did not have the freedom to call injustice by its name. But July taught us, at the cost of hundreds of lives, that with a little courage, we can raise our voices—not just through slogans, but also through satire. We want our next generation to know about the 2024 uprising, just like they learned about 1952 and 1971.”

A notable section of the exhibition is the July Corner, which features various photographs from the period of the uprising.

Speaking to Dhaka Tribune, E-Arki’s Corporate Editor Syed Khaled Saifullah said: “Our journey has not been easy. Over the past decade, we have protested online through satire, memes, one-liners, and photo cards. But what we learned in July, 2024 is the courage to come out and protest openly through exhibitions. We used to express dissent by renaming Bangladesh as Uganda. We highlighted ongoing injustices and crises through satire. But during July, our posts, memes, and photo cards became tools of resistance.”

He added: “We do not know what the future holds—whether Sheikh Hasina will return or whether we will be attacked. But the July uprising transformed our fear into courage. With this six-day event, we are carrying forward that message.”

Satire is not merely a form of entertainment; it is a powerful tool for the powerless to resist those in power. Bidrupe Bidroho exhibition serves as a powerful reminder of that truth.