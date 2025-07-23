BCIC and Innovate Engineering & Development sign consultancy agreement

Innovate Engineering & Development (IED), a reputed consulting firm, has signed a significant consultancy agreement with the Bangladesh Chemical Industries Corporation (BCIC) for supervision services during the construction of 34 buffer godowns across various regions of Bangladesh.

The agreement was formally signed on Tuesday, at BCIC Bhaban-2, Motijheel, Dhaka.

These 34 buffer godowns, planned under this nationally important project, are not merely storage facilities; they are designed as strategic infrastructure to strengthen the country’s fertilizer preservation and distribution system.

The agreement was signed by the Project Director of BCIC, Engr Md. Manjurul Hoque, and CEO of Innovate Engineering & Development, Engr Rana Masud.

Other attendees included BCIC Deputy Chief Engineer (Civil) Engr SM Mozammel Haque, Executive Engineer (Civil) Engr Md Tanvir Istiak Shaon, and from Innovate, Senior Manager Md Mizanur Rahman, Senior Deputy Manager Jewel Rana, Deputy Manager Jobayer Khan, Assistant Manager Parvez Jhinuk, Senior Officer Mubinul Hoque, among others.

On behalf of the consultant team, Engr Rana Masud highlighted the company’s commitment not just to fulfilling a contract, but to taking on a national responsibility.

He acknowledged the challenges ahead, especially with all 34 project sites being located outside Dhaka, which increases the complexity of coordination and supervision. However, he reaffirmed Innovate’s readiness to overcome those obstacles with dedication, as they have done in the past.

He further shared that Innovate Engineering & Development has agreed to carry out the project at a very modest consultancy fee not for profit alone, but for the purpose of contributing meaningfully to national progress.

The company has always believed in working with transparency and accountability, and this project is no exception. Engr Masud also mentioned that one of the project sites is located in his own district, which adds a personal sense of pride and motivation to ensure its successful execution.

The project director encouraged the consulting team to dedicate themselves to this national task and deliver the best possible outcomes. He expressed trust in Innovate’s ability, based on the organization’s clear commitment and past performance.

This partnership between BCIC and Innovate Engineering & Development is more than a contractual engagement—it is a shared mission to build reliable infrastructure that will serve the people of Bangladesh for years to come.

Through this project, Innovate reaffirms its belief that development work should reflect purpose, responsibility, and impact—not just business.