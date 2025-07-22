Wednesday, July 23, 2025

Climate migration affects healthcare in Bangladesh, study calls for reforms

ClimHB project’s findings are expected to contribute to national and global dialogues on building adaptive health systems in the face of climate change and displacement

Speakers at a workshop on July 16 at BRAC Centre Inn, Dhaka. Photo: UNB
Update : 22 Jul 2025, 10:45 PM

Bangladesh needs a more resilient and inclusive health system as climate-induced migration significantly hampers healthcare access in disaster-prone areas of Bangladesh, says a recent study.

The Brac James P Grant School of Public Health (Brac JPGSPH), Brac University conducted the study, reported UNB.

The findings were presented at a workshop titled ‘Climate Change, Health System Resilience & Action Planning in Bangladesh’ held on July 16 at Brac Centre Inn, Dhaka.

The event was organized to share insights from the ‘Climate Change, Migration and Health Systems Resilience in Some Selected Areas of Haiti and Bangladesh (ClimHB)’ project, led by the Centre of Excellence for Science of Implementation and Scale-Up (CoE-SISU) ofBrac JPGSPH.

The study, which gathered empirical evidence from communities in Satkhira’s Tala sub-district and in Haiti, applied a blended model combining the Levesque framework for healthcare access with the UK’s Department for International Development (DFID) resilience framework, according to a press release.

Key findings from Bangladesh showed that during climate disasters like floods and cyclones, community members often avoid public health facilities due to barriers such as cost, travel distance, and low perceived quality of services.

On the supply side, healthcare workers face operational constraints and systemic challenges that obstruct consistent service delivery during crises.

The project resulted in the development of a new conceptual framework that offers a dynamic and interconnected approach to understanding resilience in health systems. Experts say this model can inform strategic planning across all levels of governance—though translating it into actionable policy remains a work in progress.

Chairing the workshop, Brac JPGSPH Dean and CoE-SISU Director Laura Reichenbach said: “The intersection of climate change, health, and mobility requires a systems-thinking approach. The ClimHB framework equips us to better understand how climate shocks and migration pressures influence healthcare access and delivery.”

Dr Ashrafi Ahmad, director general of the Directorate General of Family Planning (DGFP), who attended as chief guest, highlighted the broader social determinants of health resilience: “To build a climate-resilient health system, we must address not only infrastructure but also social vulnerabilities like early marriage and unplanned pregnancies.”

She reaffirmed the government’s commitment to working with development partners to ensure equitable access to healthcare, even during emergencies.

Prof Sheikh Sayidul Haque, additional director general (Planning & Development) of the Directorate General of Health Services, was present as the special guest.

The ClimHB project’s findings are expected to contribute to national and global dialogues on building adaptive health systems in the face of climate change and displacement.

Brac
