Sunday, July 20, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Palestinian ambassador launches ULAB’s Global Talks Series

Ambassador Ramadan traced Palestine’s deep-rooted history and emphasized its right to dignity and statehood

Photo: Courtesy
Update : 20 Jul 2025, 06:26 PM

The University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB) launched its new Global Talks series with a lecture by Yousef Ramadan, ambassador of Palestine to Bangladesh. 

His talk, “Unheard Realities: Palestine, the Middle East, and the Islamic World,” put recent events into a much longer history.

Ambassador Ramadan reminded everyone that “history did not begin on October 7, 2023.” He walked the event through key moments like the 1917 Balfour Declaration, the 1947 UN Partition Plan, and the 1948 Nakba. 

He also highlighted Palestine’s important location, its offshore gas reserves, and its history of Muslims, Christians, and Jews living together. 

Finally, he criticized how colonial powers shaped the region and stressed the Palestinian people’s right to dignity, statehood, and self-determination.

The session was hosted by ULAB VC Professor Imran Rahman, who led an open Q&A with students and faculty. ULAB’s senior leaders, administrators, teachers, and students all attended, showing the university’s commitment to open, global dialogue.

Global Talks will continue this year with more diplomats and international speakers, giving ULAB’s community a chance to discuss important world issues up close.

Read More

Shishu Hospital board cancels appointment of 65 doctors

Curfew, Section 144 withdrawn in Gopalganj

Ali Riaz: Parties reach broad consensus on chief adviser appointment

Mitford murder: Key accused Mohin gives confessional statement in court

DU students protest plan to set up UN Human Rights Office in Dhaka

Gopalganj still tense

Latest News

Thousands in Morocco call for end to Gaza war

England to host next three WTC finals

Shishu Hospital board cancels appointment of 65 doctors

Pacquiao held to draw by Barrios in world title return

Curfew, Section 144 withdrawn in Gopalganj

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ
Document
img img img img img img img img img img img img img

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x