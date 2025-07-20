Palestinian ambassador launches ULAB’s Global Talks Series

The University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB) launched its new Global Talks series with a lecture by Yousef Ramadan, ambassador of Palestine to Bangladesh.

His talk, “Unheard Realities: Palestine, the Middle East, and the Islamic World,” put recent events into a much longer history.

Ambassador Ramadan reminded everyone that “history did not begin on October 7, 2023.” He walked the event through key moments like the 1917 Balfour Declaration, the 1947 UN Partition Plan, and the 1948 Nakba.

He also highlighted Palestine’s important location, its offshore gas reserves, and its history of Muslims, Christians, and Jews living together.

Finally, he criticized how colonial powers shaped the region and stressed the Palestinian people’s right to dignity, statehood, and self-determination.

The session was hosted by ULAB VC Professor Imran Rahman, who led an open Q&A with students and faculty. ULAB’s senior leaders, administrators, teachers, and students all attended, showing the university’s commitment to open, global dialogue.

Global Talks will continue this year with more diplomats and international speakers, giving ULAB’s community a chance to discuss important world issues up close.