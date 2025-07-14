Wednesday, July 16, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Asif Nazrul: Justice for July killings will be delivered under interim govt

Dr Asif Nazrul says the trials of the July killings is progressing swiftly and without political interference

The July Martyrs' Memorial in Hajiganj, Narayanganj, inaugurated on Monday, July 14, 2025 by four advisers of the interim government. Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 14 Jul 2025, 07:56 PM

Dr Asif Nazrul, adviser for the Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, has assured the families of those martyred and injured in the July uprising that justice will be delivered within the tenure of the present government, saying that the trials for the July killings is progressing swiftly and without political interference.

The adviser made the statement at the inauguration of a July Martyrs’ Memorial in Narayanganj on Monday.

The first July Martyrs’ Memorial has been constructed in Narayanganj in honour of 21 individuals who lost their lives during the uprising. The memorial, situated in the Hajiganj area of the district, was officially inaugurated by four advisers of the interim government.

In his address as chief guest, Asif Nazrul said: “To the families of those martyred and injured in the July uprising, I want to assure you with full conviction that justice is progressing swiftly. There will be no political interference. At the pace the trials are advancing, I firmly believe that justice for the July killings will be delivered during the tenure of this government.”

He added: “I have urged the police to submit charge sheets in the cases before August 5. They have assured me that charge sheets for many of the cases will be submitted, after which the trial proceedings will begin. I hope you will unite and stand firmly against the extortionists and looters.”

Adilur Rahman Khan, adviser for the Ministry of Industries and the Ministry of Housing and Public Works, Prof Dr Chowdhury Rafiqul Abrar, adviser for the Ministry of Education, and Syeda Rizwana Hasan, adviser for the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and the Ministry of Water Resources, were present at the event.

Revolution 2024Syeda Rizwana HasanAsif NazrulAdilur Rahman Khan
