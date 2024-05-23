Thursday, May 23, 2024

Seminar held on need of required skills to meet challenges of textile industry

Seminar provided platform for stakeholders to collaboratively address urgent need for skilled professionals

BGMEA University of Fashion and Technology (BUFT) hosting a pivotal seminar titled 'Need of Required Skills to Meet the Challenges of Textile Industry' on Thursday, May 23, 2024. Photo: Courtesy
Update : 23 May 2024, 06:29 PM

BGMEA University of Fashion and Technology (BUFT) hosted a pivotal seminar titled “Need of Required Skills to Meet the Challenges of Textile Industry” on Thursday.

The event attracted a diverse audience, including industry leaders, academics, and students.

Prof Dr SM Mahfuzur Rahman, vice chancellor of BUFT, presided over the seminar, with Md Shafiqur

Rahman, president, Institution of Textile Engineers and Technologists (ITET), serving as the chief guest.

The keynote address was delivered by Engr Abdus Sobhan, CIP, managing director of Auko-Tex Group.

The seminar also featured Engr Mohammad Ashad Hossain, chairman of the Textile Engineering Division at IEB, as the special guest.

Prof Dr Engr Ayub Nabi Khan, pro vice chancellor of BUFT, welcomed attendees with an opening speech, while Dr Ranajit Kumar Nag concluded the event with a vote of thanks.

The seminar provided a platform for stakeholders to collaboratively address the urgent need for skilled professionals capable of tackling challenges and seizing opportunities in the textile industry, thereby paving the way for a brighter future in this vital sector.

Topics:

BUFTTextile Industry
