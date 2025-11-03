Monday, November 03, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
EC directs field officials to hold preparatory meetings ahead of election

The information was confirmed in a letter signed by EC Deputy Secretary Mohammad Monir Hossain on Monday

File image of Bangladesh Election Commission. Photo: Collected
Update : 03 Nov 2025, 02:46 PM

The Election Commission (EC) has directed field-level officials to hold preparatory meetings ahead of the 13th National Parliamentary Election.

The information was confirmed in a letter signed by EC Deputy Secretary Mohammad Monir Hossain on Monday.

The directive has already been sent to all regional and district election officers.

According to the letter, the decision to hold preparatory meetings at the field level was taken during a monthly coordination meeting held on October 16, presided over by EC Secretary Akhtar Ahmed.

The meetings aim to ensure that the upcoming 13th National Parliamentary Election is held in a free, fair, and peaceful manner.

These meetings will be conducted under the coordination of regional election officers and senior district or district election officers.

The letter further stated that all concerned officials have been instructed to arrange preparatory meetings in light of the upcoming national election.

Earlier, the EC held preparatory meetings with law enforcement agencies, 31 ministries, divisions, and government bodies. As part of this ongoing process, the field-level preparatory meetings are now being arranged.

The EC plans to announce the election schedule in the first week of December and conduct the 13th National Parliamentary Election in the first half of February.

Topics:

Election Commission (EC)parliamentary election
